An elegy to victims of gender violence that you can see - and feel - at Dallas Contemporary

You can hear Gabrielle Goliath's video installation from the entrance of the Dallas Contemporary. But it's located in a dark room.

A large video screen projects a 23-minute long video that shows a performance by the University of Cape Town choir.

The sound resonates in your body. Emily Edwards is the curator of the exhibit.

She said when she and Goliath installed the work they were surprised by the audio's intensity.

"How it makes the space vibrate, in which case it feels like you are producing your own hum, and you are part of the humming chorus, almost involuntarily."

The work is one of mourning. Goliath is calling attention to gender-based violence, including the murders of 463 people in South Africa killed over 2 years. Those names are up on a wall in the exhibit.

Galilee Abdullah / The names of 463 victims of gender based violence in South Africa is on the wall as part of Gabrille Goliath's exhibit.

"So her intention with her work is to create that kind of action out in this world and you leave here and you feel something," said Edwards. "And it resides within you and this hum stays with you and you go out into the larger world and do something about it."

The Contemporary partnered with The Family Place, so those inspired by the exhibit can donate to the organization, which helps victims of domestic violence.

"Chorus" is up at the Dallas Contemporary through March 19th.

