LISTEN: Iranian artist in North Texas paints in protest of violence and oppression in Iran

Explore more stories from Arts Access.

Tens of thousands of people have been detained and hundreds of protesters have been killed during the uprising in Iran, according to reports .

The uprising began in September 2022, after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was killed by the “morality police,” who claimed she violated strict dress codes. Since then, Iranian women have been leading mass protests against the country’s regime.

Zahra Jafarpour is an Iranian artist who is pursuing a Ph.D. at UTD in visual and performing arts. In her own words, Jafarpour shares how she’s using art to speak out against the brutal killings and crackdowns by Iranian authorities.

An excerpt:

“My only way to continue living is to paint.

It is only through painting that I experience peace for a few hours and can concentrate. I can sort out my thoughts and worries and get some relief.

On the other hand, maybe I can reflect the voice of Iranians in the world.

Those being excluded, limited, threatened, and suppressed. And whose voices are not heard.”

Arts Access is a partnership between The Dallas Morning News and KERA that expands local arts, music and culture coverage through the lens of access and equity.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.

