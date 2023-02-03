Terence Blanchard brings his trailblazing opera to the Dallas Symphony

Even though he grew up in the music mecca of New Orleans, Terence Blanchard wasn’t exactly jazzed about being a musician as a child.

“I was always carrying my horn case to the bus stop to go get my lessons when everybody else was outside playing,” the trumpeter said. “I wasn’t the cool kid.”

Blanchard’s cool quotient shot up dramatically in his late teens, when he began touring the world with Lionel Hampton, which led to a gig in Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers and a contract with Columbia Records.

Today, at age 60, he’s one of the most acclaimed trumpeters and composers in both jazz and Hollywood. He’s written music for dozens of TV shows and films, including 16 movies with director Spike Lee.

Now he’s pointed his trumpet toward the opera house. In 2021, Blanchard’s "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" made history as the first work by a Black composer to be staged by the prestigious Metropolitan Opera of New York. It’s based on New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow’s memoir about sexual identity, trauma and betrayal.

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will present the first orchestra performances of selections from "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" on Feb. 8 at the Meyerson Symphony Center. The concert features soprano Karen Slack and bass-baritone Nicholas Newton. On Feb. 9, Blanchard will play at the Meyerson with his E-Collective jazz band performing alongside the Turtle Island String Quartet.

We talked with Blanchard by phone from his home in New Orleans, where he lives when he’s not in Los Angeles. Our conversation has been edited for clarity.

Your father was an insurance company manager who sang opera part time. What were your first impressions of opera and classical music?

I thought it was old people’s music. I wasn’t really into it. Back then, I was into Earth, Wind & Fire and Parliament-Funkadelic.

There were times when stuff would come on television, Leontyne Price or André Previn, and my dad would be like, “Come here, boy. Sit down. Now this is music.” But he never pushed it on me. His whole thing was just like, “If you’re gonna play music, be serious about it.”

We used to argue about music all the time when I got a little older. But before he died, he said, “I’m proud of you because you stuck to your guns, and if you had listened to me, you would’ve probably been bitter.” Because, like any other father, he wanted me to do things his way.

What do you think your dad would say if he’d lived to see your work performed at the Met?

Me and my mom laugh about it and say, “We’d have to chain him down so he wouldn’t run on the stage and try to sing in the chorus.” He would be extremely proud. When I hit baritone in any of my productions, man, I get emotional sometimes because my dad was a baritone, and I can hear his inflection in what it is that I wrote.

There’s still a perception of opera as a niche art form that appeals to a very specific group of fans. What can you say that might help people open their minds?

I try to tell people it’s musical theater at its highest form, and I try to take it out of the realm of opera. “Opera” is a buzzword, just like “jazz,” where people hear them and think of negative stereotypes. I’m trying to demystify those stereotypes.

I’ll never forget when we did "Champion" [Blanchard’s first opera], an older African -American gentleman came up to me after the show in New Orleans, shook my hand and said, “Man, if this is opera, I’ll come!” That’s when the light bulb went off in me. It was because he could see himself in the characters and the story.

"Fire Shut Up in My Bones" is a story about compassion and what we experience on a daily basis, just as human beings, you know? You don’t have to be someone who is struggling with their sexuality to relate to the sense of isolation. I think the success of "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" has sent a clear message that people are willing to come, if they can relate to what’s happening in the story.

What was your reaction when you found out "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" would be the Met’s first-ever production by a Black composer?

Numbness at first. The reality started to hit when they put out the press release and it went viral, and my phone started ringing off the hook. I didn’t know until then that I was the first African American to have a production at the Met.

In terms of the media attention, I’d never seen anything like that. I wound up being interviewed by I can’t think of his name … you know … Captain Kirk?

William Shatner? Really?

Yeah. I was on William Shatner’s show. That gives you an indication of just how far this thing spread. It’s crazy.

You wrote your 2015 album "Breathless" about Eric Garner, who died after being put in a chokehold by New York City police. Later, you said “I’d like to play feel-good party music, but sometimes my music is about the reality of where we are.” Can you elaborate?

As a kid growing up, I was always struck by music that related to real events, like John Coltrane playing for the four little girls who died [“Alabama”] or Charles Mingus’ “Fables of Faubus” [about racism in Little Rock] and Max Roach’s “Freedom Now Suite.”

Even Eric Clapton writing “Tears in Heaven” when his son died. Music like that has always been something that’s touched me deeply, you know?

Real events like Hurricane Katrina … there was no way in the world I could have put out an album and not addressed that topic [2007′s "A Tale of God’s Will: (A Requiem for Katrina)"]. Same thing when all of those young African American men were being shot. And by police, no less. There was no way that I could just put out feel-good music and not address that. As an artist, it’s in my DNA.

You had a lot in common with the late Dallas trumpeter Roy Hargrove, who’s the subject of a new documentary ["Hargrove"] being shown in film festivals. You were both jazz trumpeters who got famous in their early 20s, although you were 7 years older. Did you know Roy well? What did you think of his music?

I always loved his playing and the concept that he wasn’t afraid to change, musically.

When I first heard about Roy, frankly, I was a little worried about him. There was so much attention being paid to this young kid, and I didn’t want the industry to overrun him, you know? But he matured to the point where he was handling everything, and I was like, “I think he’s gonna be OK.”

We weren’t that close. I always tried to have a relationship with Roy, but man, his career was taking off, my career was taking off, so we didn’t see each other the way we should have.

And we even acknowledged that one night in Europe when we were hanging out and just talking about how we should hang out more and speak more, because we both were going through similar things with our careers. Unfortunately, we never really got the chance to do that.

