The Matzoh Ball and Tuba Christmas! Plus more ways to celebrate holidays in North Texas this week

The most wonderful time of the year is winding down, but don’t worry, there’s still time to take in some of the seasonal events happening around the North Texas area.

So you don’t miss a single Fa-La-La-La, we’ve created a Special Holiday Listings page with just about every holiday offering you can imagine.

Here’s just a few you’ll want to add to your “to-do” list this week.

ART

The Artistry of Faith and Culture

Where: Dallas Arboretum – 8525 Garland Road, Dallas

When: Thru December 31

Cost: $6-$50

The DeGolyer home at the Dallas Arboretum is transformed to celebrate Hanukkah and Kwanzaa in a collaborative exhibit.

A display featuring heirlooms, sculptures, and paintings celebrates Hanukkah and Shabbat. Kwanzaa is observed with treasures, drums and collections along with the music celebrating the holiday.

DANCE

Texas Ballet Theater presents The Nutcracker

Where: Bass Performance Hall – 525 Commerce Street, Fort Worth

When: Tuesday, December 20 – Saturday, December 24

Cost: $25-$125

Texas Ballet Theater stages their final performances of “The Nutcracker” this week at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth. The classic holiday ballet features big splashy sets, glittery costumes and dazzling choreography.

Collin County Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker

Where: Eisemann Center – 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson

When: Tuesday, December 20 & Wednesday, December 21, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $32-107

Collin County Ballet Theatre is back for its annual "Nutcracker" for two performances this Tuesday and Wednesday. Joining the dancers of the company this year as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier are international ballet artists Daynelis Munoz and Joseph Gatti. To make this Nutcracker even more special, the show will also be accompanied by the Plano Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Hector Guzman.

HANUKKAH

Hanukkiah Lighting

Where: Jewish Community Center of Dallas – 7900 Northhaven Road, Dallas

When: Wednesday, December 21, 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Join the Jewish Community Center of Dallas on the 4th night of Hanukkah for the largest Hanukkiah lighting in North Texas. The free event includes sufganiyot, music, a giant inflatable Hanukkiah, and tons of photo ops.

The Matzoh Ball

Where: Blüm at The Sporting Club Dallas – 2516 Florence Street, Dallas

When: Saturday, December 24, 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $20-35

The Matzoh Ball, which is held annually on December 24th, is Dallas’ largest Jewish event of the Year. The goal of the event is to engage the Dallas Young Adult community during the holidays with a night filled with l’chaims, fun photos, and dancing. Organizers claim that the Matzoh Ball has played the role of matchmaker for many couples here in Dallas.

MARKETS

Texas Christkindl Market

Where: Globe Life Field – 734 Stadium Drive, Arlington

When: December 17 – 23, 2-9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

This free, family-friendly event is inspired by traditional German holiday markets and has been a seasonal favorite in Arlington since 2010. Enjoy festive holiday music as you shop for handcrafted gifts, collectibles and sweets from Germany as well as goods from local vendors.

Grapevine Christmas Market

Where: Grapevine Town Square Gazebo – 325 S. Main Street, Grapevine

When: December 17 – 23, 2-9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Shop locally and regionally at Grapevine's annual Christmas Market. The open-air European-style event features jewelry, wood turnings, produce, baked goods, local cheese, nuts, gift baskets and more.

MUSIC

Christmas at the Meyerson

Where: Meyerson Symphony Center – 2301 Flora Street, Dallas

When: Wednesday, December 21, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $21-$79

The Dallas Winds presents a jazzy take on all your holiday favorites this Wednesday at the Meyerson Symphony Center. The event includes an audience sing-along, an appearance from Santa and storyteller Carl Johnson narrates a one-of-a-kind rendition of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas. Get there early for a special pre-show performance by the Austin Brass Collective.

TubaChristmas

If you’ve never experienced the phenomenon known as TubaChristmas, you need to stop what you’re doing and put one of these performances on your calendar right now. For those not in the know, TubaChristmas is an out-of-the-ordinary and extra Christmasy free concert. But hold on there, this isn't just any holiday concert. This is a concert composed entirely of tubas and euphoniums--over 200 at last count. They play traditional carols with a fabulous oompah-oompapa beat and best of all, you get to sing along. TubaChristmas happens all over the country and even internationally. Below are three concerts that happen in our neck of the woods.

TubaChristmas - Denton

Where: University of North Texas Library Mall – 1506 W. Highland Street, Denton

When: Wednesday, December 21, 12 p.m. Cost: Free

TubaChristmas – Fort Worth

Where: TCU Ed Landreth Auditorium – 2800 South University Drive, Fort Worth

When: Friday, December 22, 12 p.m.

Cost: Free

TubaChristmas – Dallas

Where: Thanks-Giving Square – 1627 Pacific Avenue, Dallas

When: Friday, December 23, 12 p.m.

Cost: Free

THEATER

A Christmas Carol

Where: Wyly Theatre – 2400 Flora Street, Dallas

When: Thru December 24

Cost: $22.50--$90

You can't let the season go by without indulging with a classic play; and never was there a more definitive holiday play than Dallas Theater Center's annual production of 'A Christmas Carol.' The traditional tale of redemption has everything you love about Christmas--singing, dancing, snow and beautiful lights. Be sure to stay after the show for a conversation with members of the cast.

A Very Electric Christmas

Where: Courtyard Theatre – 1509 H Avenue, Plano

When: December 23, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Cost: $35-$70

Lightwire Theater combines puppetry, theater and dance with holiday songs. The story follows a young bird named Max who gets blown off-course and spends Christmas at the North Pole. Moving-light characters including toy soldiers, caroling worms and performing poinsettias appear out of complete darkness and light up the stage.

The Comedy Holiday Special

Where: The Comedy Arena – 305 E. Virginia Street, McKinney

When: Friday, December 23, 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $20

If you're needing a little humor to get through the yuletide season don't miss this holiday comedy extravaganza featuring the Grinch, Frosty the Snowman, Bad Santa and much more. It's a one-night-only event, so get your tickets early.

It’s A Wonderful Life (film screening)

Where: Majestic Theater – 1925 Elm Street, Dallas

When: Thursday, December 22, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $12

We'd be remiss if we didn't mention the screening of Frank Capra's classic holiday film at the historic Majestic Theater in downtown Dallas. The movie follows an angel who is sent from heaven to help a businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.

