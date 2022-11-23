© 2022 KERA News
News for North Texas
Arts & Culture

PHOTOS: Native Americans in North Texas walk in inaugural fashion show

KERA | By Elizabeth Myong | Arts Access
Published November 23, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Julie Rivas
Allison Slomowitz
/
The Dallas Morning News
Julie Rivas is a finalist in the traditional portion of the 2nd Annual Native American Heritage Month Powwow fashion show at AT&T Discovery District in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Explore more stories from Arts Access.

On a chilly Saturday afternoon, North Texans strutted across the courtyard of AT&T Discovery District dressed in flowing ribbon skirts, round-rim sunglasses, denim and buckskin.

Last weekend marked the first inaugural fashion show at the Native American Heritage Month Powwow, hosted by the Inter-Tribal Council of AT&T Employee. About 40 contestants, ranging in age from 3-years-old to people in their 60s, competed for prizes like a new S22 phone provided by the fashion show’s co-sponsor Samsung.

Rachel Salinas, national president of the Inter-Tribal Council of AT&T Employees, said the fashion show, which had streetwear and traditional dress categories, was an important addition to the powwow this year because it challenges how people view Native Americans.

“A lot of people have stereotypes of what Native American people look like and what we wear,” she said. “So I think showcasing our fashion and our people will help to break the stereotype and also bring more visibility to our community.”

Salinas, who is Lipan Apache, said the fashion show gives local native community members an opportunity to represent the unique clothing styles of their tribes. There are 574 federally-recognized tribes in the U.S.

The grand prize winner Juliane Rives, who is Kiowa and Comanche, won the S22 phone after a dance-off and wearing a traditional buckskin dress with yellow, white, red and green colors that represent different parts of her heritage.

Tana Cleamons, who is Chickasaw, took home first place in the streetwear category for her choice of a red ribbonskirt and denim jacket she designed with custom patches to draw attention to the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW).

In the traditional dress category, Katherine Burr of the Jemez Pueblo tribe of New Mexico won.

A woman in traditional Native clothes dances.
Allison Slomowitz
/
The Dallas Morning News
The 2nd Annual Native American Heritage Month Powwow takes place at AT&T Discovery District in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, November 19, 2022, and included the inaugural fashion show.
Julie Rivas
Allison Slomowitz
/
The Dallas Morning News
Grand prize winner Julie Rivas, who is Kiowa and Comanche, wore a traditional buckskin dress with yellow, white, red and green colors that represent different parts of her heritage.
People in Native clothes stand in a line.
Allison Slomowitz
/
The Dallas Morning News
Phyllis Nuno participates in the contemporary portion of the fashion show.
Contestants from the Native American fashion show.
Allison Slomowitz
/
The Dallas Morning News
For the first time, a fashion show was part of this year's Native American Heritage Month Powwow.
Colorful ribbons billow from a skirt.
Allison Slomowitz
/
The Dallas Morning News
Ribbons swirl during the Native American Heritage Month Powwow.
A person dances at the annual Native American Powwow.
Allison Slomowitz
/
The Dallas Morning News
Dancing was a featured event at the 2nd Annual Native American Heritage Month Powwow.
Women walk in a line.
Allison Slomowitz
/
The Dallas Morning News
The fashion competition was a first for the downtown Dallas event.
Adrina Hernandez.
Allison Slomowitz
/
The Dallas Morning News
Adrina Hernandez, 13, participates in the traditional portion of the fashion show.
Rylan Wilson.
Allison Slomowitz
/
The Dallas Morning News
Rylan Wilson, 5, walks the runway.
Colorful skirts.
Allison Slomowitz
/
The Dallas Morning News
Skirts of many colors were a popular fashion choice.
A mother and daughter wear matching outfits.
Allison Slomowitz
/
The Dallas Morning News
Mother Monica Kampeska (right) and daughter Audrey Soto (left), 7, were finalists in the traditional portion of the fashion show.

Arts Access is a partnership between The Dallas Morning News and KERA that expands local arts, music and culture coverage through the lens of access and equity.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.

Arts & Culture Arts AccessKERA NewsRace & CultureFashion
Elizabeth Myong | Arts Access
Elizabeth Myong is KERA’s Arts Collaborative Reporter/Producer. She came to KERA from New York, where she worked as a CNBC fellow covering breaking news and politics. Before that, she freelanced as a features reporter for the Houston Chronicle and a modern arts reporter for Houstonia Magazine.
See stories by Elizabeth Myong | Arts Access
