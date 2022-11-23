PHOTOS: Native Americans in North Texas walk in inaugural fashion show

Explore more stories from Arts Access.

On a chilly Saturday afternoon, North Texans strutted across the courtyard of AT&T Discovery District dressed in flowing ribbon skirts, round-rim sunglasses, denim and buckskin.

Last weekend marked the first inaugural fashion show at the Native American Heritage Month Powwow, hosted by the Inter-Tribal Council of AT&T Employee. About 40 contestants, ranging in age from 3-years-old to people in their 60s, competed for prizes like a new S22 phone provided by the fashion show’s co-sponsor Samsung.

Rachel Salinas, national president of the Inter-Tribal Council of AT&T Employees, said the fashion show, which had streetwear and traditional dress categories, was an important addition to the powwow this year because it challenges how people view Native Americans.

“A lot of people have stereotypes of what Native American people look like and what we wear,” she said. “So I think showcasing our fashion and our people will help to break the stereotype and also bring more visibility to our community.”

Salinas, who is Lipan Apache, said the fashion show gives local native community members an opportunity to represent the unique clothing styles of their tribes. There are 574 federally-recognized tribes in the U.S.

The grand prize winner Juliane Rives, who is Kiowa and Comanche, won the S22 phone after a dance-off and wearing a traditional buckskin dress with yellow, white, red and green colors that represent different parts of her heritage.

Tana Cleamons, who is Chickasaw, took home first place in the streetwear category for her choice of a red ribbonskirt and denim jacket she designed with custom patches to draw attention to the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW).

In the traditional dress category, Katherine Burr of the Jemez Pueblo tribe of New Mexico won.

Allison Slomowitz / The Dallas Morning News The 2nd Annual Native American Heritage Month Powwow takes place at AT&T Discovery District in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, November 19, 2022, and included the inaugural fashion show.

Allison Slomowitz / The Dallas Morning News Grand prize winner Julie Rivas, who is Kiowa and Comanche, wore a traditional buckskin dress with yellow, white, red and green colors that represent different parts of her heritage.

Allison Slomowitz / The Dallas Morning News Phyllis Nuno participates in the contemporary portion of the fashion show.

Allison Slomowitz / The Dallas Morning News For the first time, a fashion show was part of this year's Native American Heritage Month Powwow.

Allison Slomowitz / The Dallas Morning News Ribbons swirl during the Native American Heritage Month Powwow.

Allison Slomowitz / The Dallas Morning News Dancing was a featured event at the 2nd Annual Native American Heritage Month Powwow.

Allison Slomowitz / The Dallas Morning News The fashion competition was a first for the downtown Dallas event.

Allison Slomowitz / The Dallas Morning News Adrina Hernandez, 13, participates in the traditional portion of the fashion show.

Allison Slomowitz / The Dallas Morning News Rylan Wilson, 5, walks the runway.

Allison Slomowitz / The Dallas Morning News Skirts of many colors were a popular fashion choice.

Allison Slomowitz / The Dallas Morning News Mother Monica Kampeska (right) and daughter Audrey Soto (left), 7, were finalists in the traditional portion of the fashion show.

