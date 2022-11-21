Need something to do this week in North Texas besides shopping? This guide has you covered

It's Thanksgiving week and that means two very important items are on the tippy top of the TO DO list:

1. Don't forget to transfer the turkey from the freezer to the fridge today.

2. Devise a plan to get the family out of the house during the holiday.

We can’t help you make a frozen turkey thaw faster, but we can help you keep the family entertained with this week's picks for our Holiday Series. They're better than a post-Thanksgiving game of touch football and perfect for visiting out-of-town family.

Festivals

Home for the Holidays: A McKinney Christmas

Where: 222 North Tennessee Street, McKinney

When: Nov. 25-27

Cost: free

Thanksgiving weekend marks the 41st year for McKinney's Home for the Holidays Christmas celebration. The 14-block area of the city's historic downtown creates the perfect backdrop for this annual 3-day holiday event. Enjoy a variety of activities, food, and entertainment including pictures with Santa, a yuletide market and a petting zoo. Don't miss the tree lighting. It happens Friday night.

Castle Hills Holiday in the Plaza

Where: Castle Hill Village Shops – 2520 King Arthur Blvd. Lewisville

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Cost: free

The annual Holiday in the Plaza and tree lighting returns to the Castle Hills Village Shops in Lewisville on Saturday. The event features family-friendly holiday activities including live entertainment and photo ops with Santa and his reindeer. Santa lights the iconic Castle Hills 68-foot tree after sunset.

Theater

A Christmas Carol: A New Musical Comedy

Where: Casa Maňana – 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth

When: Nov. 25-Dec. 23

Cost: $19-$38

Casa Mañana continues its Children's theater season with "A Christmas Carol." The musical comedy is a twist on the classic Dickens tale that features a contemporary score and current pop culture references. This fun show is truly one the whole family will enjoy.

A Doublewide, Texas Christmas

Where: Runway Theatre – 215 N. Dooley St., Grapevine

When: Nov. 25-Dec. 11

Cost: $19-$24

If you’re wanting something a little more PG rated, check out Runway Theatre’s “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas.” The comedy is about the residents of tiny Doublewide, Texas who find out just two weeks before Christmas that their little trailer park town may soon cease to exist. Determined to save the town, they set out on a quest to win a local contest called “Battle of the Mangers,” a Nativity-set smackdown.

Dance

Chamberlain Ballet presents The Nutcracker

Where: Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson

When: Nov. 25-27

Cost: $20-$100

Snow will fall and mice will scurry in Chamberlain Performing Arts' 2022 production of "The Nutcracker." Joining the cast of snowflakes and mice are New York City Ballet principal dancers Tiler Peck and Tyler Angle who will perform the roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Cavalier. For an extra fee, join the dancers after the Saturday performance for an afternoon tea.

Park Cities Dance present Rockefeller Christmas at the Majestic

Where: Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St. Dallas

When: 1 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27

Cost: $25-$150

Let the performers with Park Cities Dance put you in a New York state of mind with their 15th Annual Rockefeller Christmas Holiday Show. The program features jazz and tap dancing, singing, and Act II of "The Nutcracker," complete with live gingerbread children and snow falling on stage. The only thing missing is the Rockettes!

Music

The DSO Presents Selections from The Nutcracker

Where: Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora Street, Dallas

When: Nov. 25-27

Cost: $39-$180

Conductor Maurice Cohn leads the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in selections from Tchaikovsky’s iconic Nutcracker score.

The FWSO Presents Home for the Holidays

Where: Bass Performance Hall, 525 Commerce Street, Fort Worth

When: Nov. 25-27

Cost: $39-$99

The Fort Worth Symphony orchestra performs traditional carols and modern holiday favorites. The evening includes selections from the Lone Star Youth Chorus of Fort Worth and snow inside Bass Hall!

Lights

Holiday at the Arboretum

Where: Dallas Arboretum – 8525 Garland Road, Dallas

When: Nov. 9–Dec. 31

Cost: $10-$25

Walk off that extra piece of pecan pie with a stroll through the Dallas Arboretum. Right now, the garden is aglow with over a million lights for "Holiday at the Arboretum." Twinkly decorated paths guild you to each verse of the "12 Days of Christmas" display and to the European-inspired Neuhoff Christmas Village. And don't miss the 50-foot-tall tree that sports 42,000 lights and plays holiday tunes. It sits at the bottom of a hill near the banks of White Rock Lake with a perfect view of downtown Dallas.

Recreation

Hop out of bed early Thanksgiving morning a get a jump on all those extra calories with one of the Turkey Trots happening around North Texas. Here are three for you and the family to check out.

Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot

Where: Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St., Dallas

When: 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, Junior Trot, 8:30 a.m. 8-Mile/5K Run/Walk

Cost: $15-$49

Grab the family (especially those energetic kids) and head to Downtown Dallas Thanksgiving morning for the Dallas YMCA's 55th Annual Turkey Trot. You have your choice of an 8-mile race or a family-friendly 5K run/walk. And the kids can participate in a 1K Junior Trot. As always, costumes, dogs, and strollers are welcome.

41st Annual Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot

Where: 6115 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth When: 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 1K; Gobbler Trot, 8:30 a.m. 10K/5K

Cost: 0-$42

The Fort Worth Y is holding its 41st annual Turkey Trot for those interested in burning off that extra slice of pumpkin pie. There will be a 10K run, a 5K run/walk and a 1K Gobbler Trot for the kiddos.

Downtown Denton Turkey Trot & Gobble Wobble

Where: 322 E. McKinney St., Denton

When: 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, Kids Gobble Wobble, 9 a.m. 5K

Cost: $10-$35

The Denton Area Running Club is holding its own Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning. Proceeds from the 5K Run/Walk and the kid's Gobble Wobble will benefit the Denton Community Food Center.

For even more events, be sure to check our Special Holiday Listings. page.

Got a tip? Email Therese Powell at tpowell@kera.org.

Art&Seek is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

