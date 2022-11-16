Dallas filmmaker Justin Rhodes revitalizes Black storytelling in upcoming post-apocalyptic film

If Atlanta has "The Walking Dead," New York City has "I Am Legend," and Los Angeles has "Planet of the Apes," where does that leave Dallas in the dystopian genre? Justin Rhodes' upcoming film, "King of Dallas," seeks to cement the city's place in post-apocalyptic cinema with a focus on Black storytelling.

The film fast-forwards to Dallas in the year 2097. The conflict is colorism within the melanated population now-remaining in the dystopian city.

Rhodes aims to share the Black experience in a way that is empowering. He says that storytelling can be transformative.

"Look at 'Black Panther,'" Rhodes said. "That was a film that changed culture."

Marvel's "Black Panther," directed by Ryan Coogler, recently released the film's sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Rhodes takes inspiration from the science fiction and thriller genres and describes King of Dallas as "a post-apocalyptic Black Panther."

"After (seeing) 'Black Panther,' we started looking at our films in a different light, even if it was subconsciously," Rhodes said. "Once we saw that film, it's imbedded in every Black person, but specifically every Black filmmaker's DNA."

Rhodes wants the audience to walk away from his upcoming film entertained but also educated. "King of Dallas" is expected to be released in 2023.

Got a tip? Email Brittany Stubblefield-Engram at bstubblefield-engram@kera.org.

