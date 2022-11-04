TACA executive director is leaving for a new role at the Dallas Symphony

Terry Loftis is leaving TACA at the end of November. But he's not going far. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra has hired him to be its Chief Advancement and Revenue Officer.

"It's a new position that was created by the symphony that will be overseeing the lead on all development initiatives and all marketing initiatives," he said.

Loftis joined TACA in 2019 and led the organization through the pandemic. He said he's proud of TACA's resilience when it came to funding for the arts organizations during the pandemic.

He said he looks forward to joining the DSO for several reasons, including their outreach programs, such as the Kim Noltemy Young Strings program.

"Based on my position at TACA, the DSO is already a partner and collaborator," he said. "So I'm looking forward to continuing that relationship and enhancing it during this transition."

Maura Sheffler will serve as TACA's interim director while the organization searches for a new leader.

