Afton Battle, Fort Worth Opera general director, quits amid discord in the middle of a season

Afton Battle, one of the few Black women to ever run a U.S. opera company, is resigning from the Fort Worth Opera amid tensions with her role. Her last day will be Nov. 23.

She will be Fort Worth Opera’s second consecutive general director to resign after three seasons or less. She held titles of both general and artistic director.

A self-professed artist activist, Battle previously expressed frustrations over running the company as a Black woman in a conservative state. She told the board she was planning to resign in July, and decided to stay on through the opening of the season.

“I have done that, and now I must move on to new opportunities that are presenting themselves, and open the door for the next leader of FWO to continue the journey,” Battle said in an email to The Dallas Morning News.

Several former board members told The News they left Fort Worth Opera during Battle’s tenure over concerns about the direction in which she was taking the company.

The News reached several current board members, only one of whom agreed to speak publicly.

Battle cited achievements including diversifying audiences, the board, donors, staff members and singers.

“We have built The People’s Company,” she said in the email. “I set out to be dynamic in my leadership and effect change and I feel I have successfully done that.”

Acting board chairman Hayne Shumate said in a prepared statement that he is “deeply grateful to Afton for her leadership and vision during her time with Fort Worth Opera.”

He added in a phone interview that the programs for the rest of the season will remain the same, and that the company will once again stage full-scale opera in Bass Performance Hall in March 2024. The company is also in talks with possible candidates for the directorship.

On her Facebook page, Battle previously shared her frustrations with leading the company.

“Y’all know the challenges of being Black in this world,” she wrote in a June 30 post, in which she was fundraising for the company. “Magnify that with being a woman running an arts organization in a conservative city and state.

“Running this company hasn’t been easy, y’all. And [I’m] sure you can guess why.”

When asked if these frustrations played a role in her departure, Battle said in an email Monday that every nonprofit leader “is facing challenges in a post-endemic world. And it’s no surprise that my challenges are compounded with the fact that I am a Black woman.”

Fort Worth Opera Fort Worth opera's production of "Zorro," with Cesar Delgado as Zorro, was performed at the Rose Marine Theater

Battle came to Fort Worth Opera in 2020. Like her short-tenured predecessor Tuomas Hiltunen, she had no experience running an opera company.

But she did have knowledge of the field, having performed as an opera singer up to the apprentice level. After moving into arts administration, she served as director of development at the New York Theatre Workshop and director of the annual fundraising campaign at The Joffrey Ballet. According to her LinkedIn page, she has moved between several jobs over the last decade, working no more than four years at any of them.

After taking the job at Fort Worth Opera, Battle pledged to guide the company in increasing its commitment toward inclusivity and diversity by “nourishing the talent of singers, composers, librettists and directors of all races, orientations and ethnicities.”

With the company facing financial constraints and the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, she eliminated the spring festival format, instead offering mainly small-scale concerts around the area featuring both Black and Latin American singers and composers.

Over Battle’s tenure, the company has staged only one full-scale opera, La traviata, albeit in a trimmed version. The current season doesn’t include a single staged production — only a concert version of Verdi’s Aida, with a mostly Black cast.

‘Voice of activism’

Particularly worrying to some former board members The News spoke with in the months before Battle’s resignation was her decision to add a page on the company’s website supporting the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.

“We hired her to be general director, not the voice of activism,” said Whit Smith, a board member who was on the search committee that hired Battle. He left the company in 2021, and since then has not attended any Fort Worth Opera performances nor donated to the company. “And that’s the way it sat with me.”

Both Smith and Kris Lindsay, another former board member who served on the search committee, were happy to hire Battle, who was charismatic in interviews.

“She is a woman and I thought that would be exciting and advantageous to a company that has tried to attract all sorts of audiences,” Lindsay said. “We’ve reached out many times to the Hispanic and Black communities, and to the military. We’ve really made the effort over the years to be an inclusive company and to be relevant.”

But both Smith and Lindsay were later surprised by what they saw as Battle’s activism. Neither of the former board members are on social media, where they might have become aware of it, Lindsay said.

The opera is “an arts organization, not a political organization,” she added. And it’s “trying to reach everyone, not just one group.”

Responding to news of the resignation, Smith said, “It’s important that Fort Worth Opera move forward from this and not make this mistake again.

“And I wish Afton the best.”

‘I can’t carry the weight of resistance’

Battle has described herself as an “artivist,” or artist activist.

“I don’t think a season should pass, ever,” Battle previously told KERA News, “that we don’t intentionally program a work or works by composers and artists and creatives who represent the global majority.”

She has seen the turnover of board members at Fort Worth Opera as a kind of progress.

“I saw it as our garden turning itself over and blooming,” Battle told Opera America, a national service organization, in May. “If people don’t want to come along, that’s OK: I invite them to get off at the next stop. I can’t carry the weight of resistance. And newcomers are gravitating to us. We’ve gotten hit after hit — inquiries of folks wanting to be part of the opera revolution, which is about being in the service of your community in the 21st century.”

Battle’s departure will follow a string of woes for the company.

Arriving in Fort Worth in 2001, at a time of turmoil, general director Darren Woods righted the ship, uniting board members, donors and employees around a clear mission. He launched a spring festival format — with new and often provocative works — that drew attention from near and far.

But Woods and the board eventually disagreed on management of the company, and he was fired in 2017. Since then, the company has struggled with artistic direction and fundraising — challenges heightened by the pandemic.

“No matter who the general director is, opera is very expensive to produce, and without important people in the community supporting it and advocating for it, we lose momentum and it’s difficult to get it rolling again,” Joe Illick, Fort Worth Opera’s music director emeritus, said in an email in the months before Battle’s resignation.

For the next general director, Illick said, “the board will have to find someone who has lots of energy, connects well with people in every part of the community and communicates a passionate love of opera.”

