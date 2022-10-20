You can start celebrating Diwali in Dallas this week

Texas is home to the second largest Indian-American population, and Diwali is considered one of the most important festivals in Southeast Asian communities.

Diwali signifies the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. Diwali comes from the word deepawli, which means a row of light. People celebrate Diwali by decorating their homes with oil lamps.

The Dallas-based marketing group Integrity is hosting a Diwali celebration Thursday. It's happening from 2:00-4:00 pm at 1445 Ross Ave. in downtown Dallas. The event is free and open to the public.

Integrity hosts an annual celebration of Diwali. Harsh Singala, Chief Technology Officer with Integrity, said, "we'll talk about the significance of Diwali, have cultural performances, food, drinks, and it's a lot of fun."

There are also a couple events celebrating Diwali that are being hosted by Dallas Public Library branches this weekend.

Vickery Park Branch Library is hosting a celebration from 10:30am-2:30pm on Saturday Oct. 22 at 8333 Park Ln. in Vickery Park.

Park Forest Branch Library is also hosting a celebration from 3:00-5:00pm on Saturday Oct. 22 at 3421 Forest Ln. in Park Forest.

