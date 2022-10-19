After 40 years, Dallas Children's Theater leader Robyn Flatt is retiring

Robyn Flatt co-founded Dallas Children's Theater in 1984, and has led the company for the last 40 years.

"I think that's a nice compact amount of time to have worked with an organization, and I'm just so proud of y'know what all we've accomplished," she said.

Dallas Children's Theater / Robyn Flatt on the set of a production by Dallas Children's Theater.

Flatt says, now, it's time for new leadership. "We've grown a lot, and I think so many new things are happening in the world," she said. "And I think it's important to have new energy and some new ideas to confront the next 40 years!"

In December 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DCT also brought in some new leadership when they appointed Nancy Schaeffer as art director. At the time Robyn Flatt said, "We’re helping to build tomorrow’s audiences. And we’re helping build tomorrow’s boards.”

Flatt also says, its important to provide quality programing for young people, to inspire them to be the best of who they are, and to give them a place to explore their own talents and skills."

The DCT has, on occasion, been ranked as one of the top children’s theater troupes in the country, and they've had national tours.

Flatt's retirement is effective upon the selection of a new executive director in 2023. Then she will shift to focusing on the Baker Idea Institute, an initiative honoring her father, Paul Baker, who founded Dallas Theater Center.

