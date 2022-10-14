'The podcast is ending, but De Colores is forever.' Dallas collective to end its popular show

The De Colores Collective has been creating spaces for Latinos and people of color in North Texas since it started in 2017. Friday they announced that they’ll be ending their podcast, "De Colores Radio," in December.

The collective, and their podcast, center Black, brown and queer identities at events and on their many platforms. They celebrate art, music and all aspects of culture, from the internet to sports.

Over the last five years they’ve made an impact on marginalized people who are looking to find healing through community.

De Colores founder and podcast co-host Eva Arreguin said that during COVID-19, the collective shifted to doing more organizing work. Their company is still looking for full funding. It got hard to carry everything.

Karlo X. Ramos / Eva Arreguin says De Colores has more in store, even with the podcast ending.

And, she said, she started the podcast when she was only 22 years old. So much has changed. She wants to grow beyond the podcast.

"It's a hard conclusion to come to, because it was really pivotal for us to create a space in Dallas where people could reclaim their narrative and we could get the reality of the truth of this region and beyond. And at the same time I always want to remind folks to not limit ourselves and to keep going after your dreams."

Arreguin said its been an honor to get love from so many people, and that making the podcast transformed her life.

At first, she was just creating an outlet for herself, something she personally needed. But the testimonials from people saying the show makes them feel seen and heard showed the podcast's immeasurable impact. While it meant a lot to a lot of people, and they still want the storytelling to continue, Arreguin and her co-hosts can't do everything, and it's time to step back, she said.

Jeremy Pesina / Eva Arreguin says it was important to create De Colores, because it's a space where people in Dallas can reclaim their narrative.

And so, on episode 98, released Friday afternoon, Arreguin tearfully announced: "the podcast is ending, but De Colores is forever”.

The podcast was originally started by Eva, her sister, Pat Arreguin and Rafael Tamayo, who is no longer working on the show. The current co-hosts are the Arreguins, Pat Arreguin produces the show, tech producer is Jeremy Pesina, and intern Leslie Hinojosa.

But the podcast was just one aspect that flourished into something greater, and it has allowed De Colores to become a company. They will focus on their work with musicians and management, and they're also coming out with a zine.

De Colores Radio · Ep. 98 - Divine Timing and Connections

The show will end right before December and will release a few more episodes. Arreguin says they also hope to have an event to celebrate the end of the podcast.

She says, "If you know the podcast, you know me, and I love you, really, 'cause it is a big deal to us, and we're proud of it, and we're excited for whatever comes next."

