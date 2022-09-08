Enjoy paintings and sculptures but not the sticker shock? There's a new art expo heading to Dallas

Artexpo Dallas opens next week at the Dallas Market Center. It'll offer paintings and sculptures from galleries in Berlin, Tokyo, Miami and Toronto -- along with some 30 galleries from around Texas, including ones from El Paso, Austin and Houston.

But the fact it's taking place in the Dallas Market Center tells you one way it's distinct from the Dallas Art Fair.

Julia Ross is director of Art Gallery Pure, based in Plano. Her gallery participated in Artexpo New York last year and will be exhibiting 10-15 artists in the new Dallas show as well.

"The Dallas Art Fair, for the most part, provides international exhibits coming in in a very expensive range," she said. "Artexpo Dallas is going to provide a more affordable option."

Redwood Art Group / Artexpo New York 2021

In fact, Artexpo Dallas has partnered with the WestEdge Design Fair to offer home furnishings and interior design as well. The event will be a prelude to Texas Design Week, Sept 19-23, held at different locations in the Design District. There's also a 'sister show' within Artexpo, called [SOLO], which is designed to showcase "established and emerging artists."

Redwood Art Group is the company behind Artexpo. It draws nearly a million people to its trade shows around the country.

And they fully expect to make Artexpo Dallas an annual event.

Artexpo Dallas, Sept 16-18, at the Dallas Market Center, 216-225-0962.

Got a tip? Email Jerome Weeks at jweeks@kera.org. You can follow him on Twitter @dazeandweex.

Art&Seek is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

