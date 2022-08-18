First art show entirely by North Texas Muslims is Saturday in Addison

It's called The Divine Beauty.

A

nd it's like no other show because it's the first exhibition devoted to contemporary art by North Texas Muslims. You can see it Saturday at Venue Forty50 in Addison.

When asked if the timing of the exhibition was deliberate — opposite the Dallas Museum of Art's current eye-dazzler, Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity, Faizan Syed laughed. Syed is the executive director of the Council of American Islamic Relations for Texas, which is hosting the show.

Actually, Syed said, there are any number of Muslim artworks on display in the area, all of them worthwhile. But The Divine Beauty was "created with living artists in mind."

It was also created to counter different stereotypes both inside and outside the Muslim community.

Courtesy of CAIR - Council on American Islamic Relations - Texas Earrings by Hiba Rashid

The Muslim community in the United States is widely diverse, Syed says — "the most diverse religious community in America." Even so, many people still see Muslims solely through the war on terror.

At the same time, two-thirds of American Muslims are immigrants. Syed says there's a very strong emphasis on entering careers in science, technology and medicine.

For many American Muslims, being an artist of any kind is low on the priority list. It's simply not practical.

"So not only are we trying to break anti-Muslim stereotypes," Syed said, "we really want them to start thinking about our community as a community that produces beauty, that produces art. And we're doing it right here in Dallas."

Courtesy of CAIR - Council on American Islamic Relations - Texas "Heart with Sunglasses" by Yasmeen Mohammed

Another reason for the show, Syed says, is to inspire a new generation. After all, Islam has a long, wide and rich arts history to draw on.

But the works on display — and for sale — in The Divine Beauty go beyond traditional Muslim forms like calligraphy. And they go beyond expressly religious themes. The one-day show includes paintings, ceramics, jewelry, craftwork, singing, spoken-word and comedy performances.

There'll also be light hors d'oeuvres — and a children's section.

The Divine Beauty - the first Dallas Muslim Art Exhibition, is Saturday, 3 p.m.-9 p.m., at Venue Forty50 — 4050 Belt Line Rd, in Addison. 972-715-3232

Got a tip? Email Jerome Weeks at jweeks@kera.org. You can follow him on Twitter @dazeandweex.

Art&Seek is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

