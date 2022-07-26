© 2022 KERA News
Arts & Culture

PHOTOS: Asian Film Festival of Dallas Returns

KERA | By Azul Sordo
Published July 26, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT
2022 Asian FIlm Festival of Dallas
Azul Sordo
/
KERA
Dr. Tiffany Moon (left) of "The Real Housewives of Dallas" and performer Vamsi Kalakuntla speak to interviewers at the red carpet event at the Angelika Film Center in Dallas, Texas.

Scenes from the Asian Film Festival of Dallas, which returned after a two-year hiatus.

After a two-year hiatus, the Asian Film Festival of Dallas returned to the delight of local film enthusiasts and popcorn connoisseurs on July 21.

The four-day event opened with a screening of the 2022 Chinese action comedy "Too Cool to Kill", followed by a performance by the Shelley Carrol Quartet at the Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff. Moviegoers could sip on a film-inspired cocktail at the bar or chat over a game of blackjack in the upstairs lobby.

At the height of the celebrations, the Angelika Film Center rolled out the red carpet to welcome notable filmmakers and guests—from producer and director of "Cat Daddies" Mye Hoang, to voice actor Ricco Fajardo, known for his role in My Hero Academia. The festival closed with a women's film showcase, featuring Roshan Sethi's comedic drama "7 Days".

2022 Asian Filme Festival of Dallas, Shelley Carroll
Azul Sordo
/
KERA
The Shelley Carrol Quartet opens the film festival with a rousing performance from atop a balcony at the Texas Theatre.
2022 Asian Film Festival of Dallas, Texas Theatre
Azul Sordo
/
KERA
Nicolas Hernàndez (left) and Marina Ruiz watch the opening screening of the Chinese action comedy "Too Cool to Kill" at the Texas Theatre.
2022 Asian Film Festival of Dallas
Azul Sordo
/
KERA
Moviegoers enjoy the opening night after-party at the Texas Theatre, where they could chat with fellow film fanatics over a specialty cocktail or a game of blackjack.
2022 Asian Film Festival of Dallas, Angelika
Azul Sordo
/
KERA
The Angelika Film Center hosted the remainder of the festival, including a red carpet session and women's film showcase.
2022 Asian Film Festival, Angelika
Azul Sordo
/
KERA
Attendees line up to get a steamy plate of noodles and other snacks provided by the Monkey Noodle King Company at the Angelika Film Center.
The Asian Film Festival of Dallas, Movie Theatre Popcorn
Azul Sordo
/
KERA
An attendee butters his popcorn before the screening of "Cat Daddies", a documentary feature following the lives of eight men and their feline companions.
Asian FIlm Festival of Dallas, Falafel
Azul Sordo
/
KERA
Director of "Falafel" Nikita Hattangady speaks to an interviewer at the red carpet event. "Falafel" is a romantic comedy following two protagonists in London as they power through a terrible day.

Azul Sordo
Azul Sordo is a Dallas-based photojournalist working as the Summer 2022 photo intern for KERA. She is currently a student at the University of North Texas.
