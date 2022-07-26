PHOTOS: Asian Film Festival of Dallas Returns

After a two-year hiatus, the Asian Film Festival of Dallas returned to the delight of local film enthusiasts and popcorn connoisseurs on July 21.

The four-day event opened with a screening of the 2022 Chinese action comedy "Too Cool to Kill", followed by a performance by the Shelley Carrol Quartet at the Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff. Moviegoers could sip on a film-inspired cocktail at the bar or chat over a game of blackjack in the upstairs lobby.

At the height of the celebrations, the Angelika Film Center rolled out the red carpet to welcome notable filmmakers and guests—from producer and director of "Cat Daddies" Mye Hoang, to voice actor Ricco Fajardo, known for his role in My Hero Academia. The festival closed with a women's film showcase, featuring Roshan Sethi's comedic drama "7 Days".

Azul Sordo / KERA The Shelley Carrol Quartet opens the film festival with a rousing performance from atop a balcony at the Texas Theatre.

Azul Sordo / KERA Nicolas Hernàndez (left) and Marina Ruiz watch the opening screening of the Chinese action comedy "Too Cool to Kill" at the Texas Theatre.

Azul Sordo / KERA Moviegoers enjoy the opening night after-party at the Texas Theatre, where they could chat with fellow film fanatics over a specialty cocktail or a game of blackjack.

Azul Sordo / KERA The Angelika Film Center hosted the remainder of the festival, including a red carpet session and women's film showcase.

Azul Sordo / KERA Attendees line up to get a steamy plate of noodles and other snacks provided by the Monkey Noodle King Company at the Angelika Film Center.

Azul Sordo / KERA An attendee butters his popcorn before the screening of "Cat Daddies", a documentary feature following the lives of eight men and their feline companions.