PHOTOS: Asian Film Festival of Dallas Returns
Scenes from the Asian Film Festival of Dallas, which returned after a two-year hiatus.
After a two-year hiatus, the Asian Film Festival of Dallas returned to the delight of local film enthusiasts and popcorn connoisseurs on July 21.
The four-day event opened with a screening of the 2022 Chinese action comedy "Too Cool to Kill", followed by a performance by the Shelley Carrol Quartet at the Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff. Moviegoers could sip on a film-inspired cocktail at the bar or chat over a game of blackjack in the upstairs lobby.
At the height of the celebrations, the Angelika Film Center rolled out the red carpet to welcome notable filmmakers and guests—from producer and director of "Cat Daddies" Mye Hoang, to voice actor Ricco Fajardo, known for his role in My Hero Academia. The festival closed with a women's film showcase, featuring Roshan Sethi's comedic drama "7 Days".