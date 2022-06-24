KA-BOOM! Where to find the best fireworks in North Texas

“Where are we going to see the fireworks this year?”

It's the age-old question that pops up every 4th of July. The big day falls on a Monday this year, so it can be a little tricky knowing the details for the hometown displays. Lucky for you, Art&Seek has created a special collection of Fourth of July events that lists all the Independence Day fun in our neck of the woods.

To make it even easier, we’ve broken it down even further with this rundown of some of the best displays in our area — and, more important, what night they happen.

Parades

It just wouldn’t be the 4th of July without a parade. Here are a few you won’t want to miss.

Denton’s Yankee Doodle Parade

Get up early on July 2nd and head to the corner of Austin and Hickory Streets in Denton for the city’s annual Yankee Doodle Parade. The parade starts at 9 a.m. and ends at the Denton Civic Center where you and the kiddos can enjoy live music, inflatables, food trucks and even a hot dog eating contest.

Waxahachie’s Crape Myrtle Festival & Parade

The City of Waxahachie, the Crape Myrtle Capital of Texas, is hosting a real hometown parade on July 4. The parade is part of their famous, and aptly named, Crape Myrtle Festival. It starts at 10 a.m. at Getzendaner Park.

Irving’s Sparks & Stripes Independence Day Parade

Like your celebrations a little bigger? Check out the City of Irving’s award-winning parade that features floats, costumes, and custom vehicles. It starts at 9 a.m. in Irving’s Heritage District. After the parade, cool off at the free watermelon reception and concert at Heritage Park in beautiful Downtown Irving.

Old-Fashioned Fourth at Old City Park

If a simpler 4th of July celebration is what you crave, you don’t have to look any further than Old City Park in Dallas. Kids can decorate their bikes and wagons for the All-Join-In parade around the village at 11. After the parade, enjoy games, face painting, a tiny train and pose for a patriotic picture with the resident donkeys Waylon and Willie.

More than fireworks

Dallas Winds Star-Spangled Spectacular

Fourth of July heat got you down? Cool off inside with the Dallas Winds’ annual Fourth of July concert at the Meyerson Symphony Center. Besides the glorious cool of the Meyerson, the Dallas Winds will perform all your patriotic favorites to really get you into the spirit of the day. Enjoy traditional July 4th foods like hot dogs and ice cream and indoor fireworks in the form of confetti canons!

Sensory Sensitive 4th of July Celebration

Looking for an alternative to noisy fireworks this Independence Day? Head to the Sound at Cypress Waters in Coppell on Sunday for a sensory-sensitive Fourth of July celebration. Traditional fireworks are replaced with a colorful laser light show. The outdoor celebration also includes a concert by Chicago Tribute band Windy City, face painting, a balloon artist, and plenty of space on the lawn for picnics.

