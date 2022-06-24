KA-BOOM! Where to find the best fireworks in North Texas
Celebrate Independence Day with our guide to all the best firework displays happening around North Texas.
“Where are we going to see the fireworks this year?”
It's the age-old question that pops up every 4th of July. The big day falls on a Monday this year, so it can be a little tricky knowing the details for the hometown displays. Lucky for you, Art&Seek has created a special collection of Fourth of July events that lists all the Independence Day fun in our neck of the woods.
To make it even easier, we’ve broken it down even further with this rundown of some of the best displays in our area — and, more important, what night they happen.
June 25
June 26
July 1
July 2
- Carrollton’s Fourth of July Community Fireworks Display
- Celebrate Coppell
- Forney Independence Day Celebration
- Klyde Warren Park’s Independence Day Celebration
- Lake Cities 4th of July
- The Colony Liberty by the Lake
July 3
- Addison Kaboom Town
- Arlington: Light Up Arlington
- Arlington: Live at the Levitt: Free Music and Fireworks
- Denton Kiwanis Club’s 4th of July Fireworks Show
- Fort Worth Concerts in the Garden – July 4th Celebration
- Garland’s Star-Spangled Spectacular
- Keller Lights
- Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration
- Mansfield’s Rockin’ 4th of July
- Sachse’s Red White & Blue Blast
- Southlake’s Stars & Stripes Celebration
- Waxahachie’s Crape Myrtle Festival & Fireworks
July 4
- Bedford 4thFest & Picnic
- Castle Hills July 4th Freedom Festival
- Cleburne’s 4th of July Celebration
- Corsicana Freedom Fest
- Duncanville’s Independence Day Celebration
- Fair Park Fourth
- Flower Mound Independence Fest 2022
- Fort Worth Concerts in the Garden – July 4th Celebration
- Fort Worth’s Fourth
- Frisco Freedom Fest
- Granbury’s Fourth of July Celebration
- Grapevine’s July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza
- Hudson Oaks Boomin’ 4th
- Irving’s Sparks & Stripes: Live Music & Fireworks
- Little Elm’s July Jubilee
- Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration
- McKinney’s Red, White & Boom
- Plano’s All-American 4th
- Richardson Family 4th Celebration
- Rockwall’s Independence Day Parade & Fireworks Celebration
- Rowlett’s Fireworks on Main
Parades
It just wouldn’t be the 4th of July without a parade. Here are a few you won’t want to miss.
Denton’s Yankee Doodle Parade
Get up early on July 2nd and head to the corner of Austin and Hickory Streets in Denton for the city’s annual Yankee Doodle Parade. The parade starts at 9 a.m. and ends at the Denton Civic Center where you and the kiddos can enjoy live music, inflatables, food trucks and even a hot dog eating contest.
Waxahachie’s Crape Myrtle Festival & Parade
The City of Waxahachie, the Crape Myrtle Capital of Texas, is hosting a real hometown parade on July 4. The parade is part of their famous, and aptly named, Crape Myrtle Festival. It starts at 10 a.m. at Getzendaner Park.
Irving’s Sparks & Stripes Independence Day Parade
Like your celebrations a little bigger? Check out the City of Irving’s award-winning parade that features floats, costumes, and custom vehicles. It starts at 9 a.m. in Irving’s Heritage District. After the parade, cool off at the free watermelon reception and concert at Heritage Park in beautiful Downtown Irving.
Old-Fashioned Fourth at Old City Park
If a simpler 4th of July celebration is what you crave, you don’t have to look any further than Old City Park in Dallas. Kids can decorate their bikes and wagons for the All-Join-In parade around the village at 11. After the parade, enjoy games, face painting, a tiny train and pose for a patriotic picture with the resident donkeys Waylon and Willie.
More than fireworks
Dallas Winds Star-Spangled Spectacular
Fourth of July heat got you down? Cool off inside with the Dallas Winds’ annual Fourth of July concert at the Meyerson Symphony Center. Besides the glorious cool of the Meyerson, the Dallas Winds will perform all your patriotic favorites to really get you into the spirit of the day. Enjoy traditional July 4th foods like hot dogs and ice cream and indoor fireworks in the form of confetti canons!
Sensory Sensitive 4th of July Celebration
Looking for an alternative to noisy fireworks this Independence Day? Head to the Sound at Cypress Waters in Coppell on Sunday for a sensory-sensitive Fourth of July celebration. Traditional fireworks are replaced with a colorful laser light show. The outdoor celebration also includes a concert by Chicago Tribute band Windy City, face painting, a balloon artist, and plenty of space on the lawn for picnics.
