Retro Cowgirl: Firing up the blues with a feminine Texas twist

The alternative rock band was formed by the original members Lucky Steele and Luis Fiallos back in the summer of 2021. The now five-member band astounds the San Antonio and Austin areas with their blends of blues mixed with Latin influences and classic rock.

“We both moved all the way to Texas, and we were like, ‘We don't want to get to the end of our lives knowing that we never fully went all in,’” said Steele, the band's lead singer. “So we decided let's go all in and do our best to just dedicate all the time that we can and all our energy to the biggest passion of our lives.”

Back in Brentwood, California, Steele and Fiallos had crossed paths when they met at different shows, and then Fiallos contacted her to write a song.

“We started playing, and I think we love each other's chemistry. And since then, we've been making music together for four years,” said Fiallos, lead guitarist.

Gradually, the two traversed down to Texas and planted seeds in San Antonio, where they played at local venues like Wong’s Bodega and Paper Tiger. Luis Garcia played rhythm guitar, Jonluca Biagini was on drums, and Sophie Connolly was on bass guitar.

Courtesy of Retro Cowgirl / Pictured above: Luis Garcia, Sophie Connolly, Luis Fiallos.

When Lucky Steele shopped for her own pair of Texas boots, she came up with the name "Retro Cowgirl."

“I FaceTimed my mom and she was like, ‘Oh my God, you look like a retro cowgirl.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my god, that's such a good name.’ And we just decided that would be a cool name for us,” Steele explained.

They have remained independent and self-produced their own original music. Their first single “Dance” was released in October 2021.

Fans love their upbeat live performances at local venues, and they've even secured a sponsorship with Topo Chico.

Retro Cowgirl released their single “Honey” this March, and the music video was produced by LNB Broductions. The single was influenced by heavy rock, and the chord progression dynamically helped make the music add a soft and sultry feel to it.

Courtesy of Retro Cowgirl / Cover art for the latest single "Honey".

Steele’s presence as the female lead paves way for their music. She said she draws inspiration from artists like Gwen Stefani and Blondie.

“The fact that we're a rock band with a female singer — I think it's kind of unique in a way," she added. "I mean, there's definitely some amazing rock bands with female singers, even just in San Antonio, but it's definitely dominated by male singers in the rock world, especially classic rock influenced bands.”

In the future, the band hopes to release their first EP in 2023.

