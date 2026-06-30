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Dallas Opera's new leader loves singing ... and a little gaming, too

KERA | By Miranda Suarez,
Ron Corning
Published June 30, 2026 at 1:00 PM CDT
The Dallas Opera CEO and general director David Lomelí
Photo: Daniel Welch
The Dallas Opera CEO and general director David Lomelí

This spring, The Dallas Opera named David Lomelí its general director and CEO. Lomelí is an accomplished tenor in his own right, and as he tells WRR's Kurt Rongey in a wide-ranging interview, he's also a professional gamer.
Here are some highlights from their interview (and you'll want to be sure to listen to the audio for a taste of Lomelí's singing):

David Lomelí on ...

... using technology to keep track of artists he'd like to work with:
"The very first week I was at the Winspear, Billy Beane — the creator of Moneyball — did a lecture here. I had been a great fan of him and the theory of what data could do to sports. And with that I started tracking with my own database 100 singers and created an algorithm of what makes them good. .... And that's how I keep control a little bit of that wacky world of singers and performers."

... his interests beyond opera:
"I do disconnect a lot. I compose music a lot. I have recently sold a couple of things for pop artists. I still like to do pop - originally I had a pop band before I became dedicated to opera. I'm a professional gamer - until two weeks ago. But now my new job is a little more taxing."

... his favorite roles to sing:
"I sang 'Che gelida manina' from Puccini's La bohème the most. I sang the role professionally 223 performances around the world, plus rehearsals and coachings and donor brown bags - whenever I can! So it was thousands, and I love it - I love it so much. It's a master class of everything."
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Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
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Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
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