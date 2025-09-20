Fresh Air Weekend: Jude Law; Pedro Pascal

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Jude Law takes a dark turn in the psychological drama 'Black Rabbit': Law's Netflix series with Jason Bateman follows two brothers in New York City, one a successful restaurateur, the other on the run and in debt. Law's also an executive producer of the series.

Fall's music highlights include new releases from Big Thief, Zach Top and Laufey: Big Thief has a new album, as does Zach Top, a young country singer with roots in old country. And the Icelandic-Chinese singer Laufey brings a classical-music and jazz influence to her pop songs.

'The Last of Us' actor Pedro Pascal says he wouldn't want to survive an apocalypse: The Chilean-born actor has faced countless on-screen challenges, including cosmic battles and cartel kingpins. He was nominated for an Emmy for his role on the HBO series, The Last of Us.

