Trump is in Scotland. The Epstein questions have followed him there

Updated July 25, 2025 at 4:43 PM CDT

GLASGOW, Scotland — President Trump landed in Scotland on Friday for a four-day trip expected to include a mix of personal time and diplomacy.

Trump will spend much of his time during the trip at his golf courses. He owns two in Scotland and is opening a third. He plans to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

But hanging over the trip is the political firestorm about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that has dominated Washington. Trump told reporters they were making "a very big thing over something that's not a big thing."

"I'm not focused on conspiracy theories that you are. I mean, I watch you people -- it's so sad. You ought to talk about the success of our country instead of this nonsense you talk about over and over again," he said.

Andrew Harnik/ / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images Europe Local people hold up protest signs as President Trump's motorcade makes its way to Turnberry Golf Course on July 25, 2025 in Prestwick, United Kingdom.

Trump, who was once friends with Epstein, is facing a backlash from supporters who want more information released about the disgraced financier's crimes and his 2019 death by suicide in jail.

Trump has been trying to distance himself from the Epstein controversy but he's been under increasing pressure — particularly from inside his MAGA universe — to release more information.

Trump wants to focus on meetings with Starmer and von der Leyen

Ahead of the trip, the White House said Trump and Starmer would talk about how to "refine" a trade agreement that lowered U.S. tariffs on British cars to 10%. But Trump downplayed the possibility that there would be changes to the deal.

"I think it's more of a celebration than a workout" of issues, Trump said. "It's a great deal for both, and we're going to have a meeting on other things, other than the deal. The deal is concluded."

On Sunday, he will meet von der Leyen ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline for tariffs on the European Union. "We'll be working on a deal — we'll see if we make a deal," he told reporters, saying there was a "50-50 chance" of an agreement with a long list of sticking points.

Andrew Harnik / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images Europe President Trump's motorcade makes its way to Turnberry Golf Course on July 25, 2025 in Turnberry, United Kingdom.

Protests are expected

When Trump visited Scotland in 2018 during his first term as president, there were extensive protests. This time, demonstrations are planned for Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

As Trump's motorcade made its way to his golf course at Turnberry, people standing along the route held up protest signs related to the Epstein questions.

This week, Trump's Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche met with Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving time for sex trafficking. Trump said he didn't know anything about the conversations. "A lot of people are asking me about pardons. Obviously, this is no time to be talking about pardons," Trump said.

Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Attorney General Pam Bondi told Trump his name was in the Epstein files in May. NPR has not independently confirmed that reporting. Trump told reporters on Friday that he was "never" briefed on it. The White House had earlier dismissed this story, saying it's long been known that Trump and Epstein had been friends but had a falling out years ago.

The visit to Scotland may be a new opportunity to try and distance himself from the controversy, but it's not like the British tabloids are known for staying out of stories like this.

Republican pollster Jon McHenry says much of the trip will depend on how Trump responds to the controversy.

"The U.K. media isn't going to say, 'Oh, he's on vacation, I'm going to leave him alone,'" said McHenry of North Star Opinion Research. "It's going to be all over. They're going to smell blood in the water."

McHenry says this is not a top issue for most Americans, but they do care about whether the White House is holding back information — or potentially covering it up.

Copyright 2025 NPR