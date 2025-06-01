Sunday Puzzle: Hidden Capitals

On-air challenge

I'm going to read some sentences. In each one find the name of a national capital hidden somewhere in it phonetically.



Ex. On eBay, rutabagas are seldom seen. --> BEIRUT

1. Where is the handbag daddy bought?

2. Throw the anchor away.

3. To an all-round athletic phenom, pentathlon is the ultimate sport.

4. We have tickets to see the Fighting Illini, Row B, seats 1 and 2.

5. During the Civil War sausage was scarce.

6. The gala was attended by many black tie-paying guests.

7. Let the music of Metallica rock us all night.

8. This is the sidewalk we'll be washing tonight.

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Ed Pegg Jr. The onetime country duo Montgomery Gentry and the classic song "Go On with the Wedding" have a very unusual wordplay property in common. What is it?

Challenge answer

In each name, every letter appears exactly twice.

Winner

Clive Jerram of Rockville, Md.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Andrew Chaikin, of San Francisco. Think of a famous current actor. His first name is also the name of a famous movie character. Drop the middle letter of his last name and you'll name another famous movie character. Each character is a central figure in a dozen or more films. What actor is this?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, June 5 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

