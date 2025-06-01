Former employee testifies in the Sean Combs trial

This week in the trial of Sean Combs, a former employee testified that he held her against her will, threatened her and eventually blacklisted her so she could not get another job in the music industry. The details were shocking, but reminded Rodney Carmichael of the image that Combs cultivated in the media, reality shows and movies during the early 2000s -- an uncompromising, unreasonable boss whose employees had to bend to his whims.

