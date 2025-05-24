© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

After Istanbul talks, Russia-Ukraine conduct largest prisoner exchange since war began

By Joanna Kakissis,
Scott Simon
Published May 24, 2025 at 7:03 AM CDT

Ukraine and Russia have traded the largest number of prisoners since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, 2022.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Weekend Edition Saturday
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon