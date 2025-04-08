This YouTube show explains climate change to the kids who have to live with it

In the new YouTube video series Suzie Hicks the Climate Chick and Sprout, the climate activist and educator Suzie Hicks shares the screen with a fluffy green puppet.

"I'm Sprout," the puppet says in the inaugural episode of the series. "I'm a sunflower. I'm just too little to bloom yet."

Together, the pair share information about human-caused climate change — the science, why it's a problem, what can be done about it — in a way that's tailored to suit children ages 4 to 8.

"The reason that I talk to young kids is, what a glorious opportunity to build a better future," Hicks said. "I oscillate between 'Oh my God, we're doomed' and 'A better world is possible' — and I want more people to oscillate towards 'a better world is possible.' "

Combining entertainment and climate science

Hicks' interest in taking care of the planet goes back to their childhood, when they would compost and collect used batteries for recycling with their dad. Hicks earned an undergraduate degree in theater and film. But one of their biggest heroes was a scientist — Bill Nye the Science Guy.

"He's a huge role model of mine," Hicks said. "He made me love science as a kid, and I'm hopeful that I can help kids love climate science and love the earth."

During a summer internship at an aquarium in 2017, Hicks combined their interest in science and performance to teach kids about ocean science and its connection to human-caused climate change. Hicks said the experience got them hooked on climate communications. They earned a masters degree in climate science, moved to Los Angeles, and started developing the YouTube series in 2023.

" I had so much fun during that internship that my boss was like, 'You're pretty funny. You should have a show,' " Hicks said. "And ever since then, I've kind of had the bug for making TV about climate."

The climate change media landscape for kids

Suzie Hicks the Climate Chick and Sprout is part of a small number of climate change-related offerings for kids. Other recent titles include the Oscar-nominated movie Wild Robot, and the Apple+ TV series Jane.

But a study from the Aspen Institute shows that media has not been keeping up with public demand.

"Right now there's not a lot of coverage of climate change in kids media," said Laura Schifter, a senior fellow with the Aspen Institute's climate education initiative This Is Planet Ed and a co-author of the study. "But there are parents that really want to see more of this content to help children understand our changing world and help empower more people in understanding solutions."

Nearly 70% of parents and caregivers surveyed by researchers in 2022 believe children's media should include age-appropriate information about climate, and nearly 75% agreed that children's media should include climate solutions. But less than 2% of the 664 episodes from 31 children's educational and nature-themed TV series contained climate change content.

Charisse Sims, a teacher and a parent of six kids in Los Angeles, said it's important for children to learn about climate change from a young age.

"Because this is their world, and it's impacting so many things," she said, adding that Suzie Hicks the Climate Chick and Sprout makes climate science approachable and fun.

"Scientists sometimes want to use big words, and you just don't understand what they're talking to you about," Sims said. "But with Suzie, you understand what you can do."

Trailblazing isn't easy

Hicks is starting to gain recognition, including appearing on the climate media company Grist's Fifty Climate Leaders to Watch list in 2024 and the climate change storytelling agency Pique Action's 2025 Climate Creators to Watch list.

But theirs is not an easy trail to blaze. Hicks said they are currently crowdsourcing almost all of the show's funding. They've also gotten some blowback in the past for climate change-related posts they've created on social media.

"All of my friends have like normal nine to fives. And they have healthcare. And like they make money. And I'm out here like playing with puppets, talking about the Earth," Hicks said. "And so I'm just bushwhacking my way, hoping that it's going to work out and that some good comes of it."

Jennifer Vanasco edited this story for air and web. Chloee Weiner mixed the audio.

