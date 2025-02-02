Sunday Puzzle: Hidden human body sentences
On-air challenge: I'm going to read you some sentences. Each one conceals the name of part of the human body in consecutive letters. Every answer has five or more letters.
Ex. Jethro ate a pear. —> THROAT
- Take the fastest highway home.
- You might see a wolf in Germany.
- My office will compel visitors to show ID.
- Iowa is the first state to vote.
- Can a model with a mustache eke out a living?
- Fix your shirt before heading out.
- Last night I watched a "Sopranos" trilogy.
- You should erase your work if you mess up.
- Scientists in the lab do mental work
- You can get a skin test in Estonia
Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Greg Smith, of Roscoe, Ill. Think of a popular singer whose first and last names each have two syllables. Drop the second syllable from each name and you'll be left with the piece of a toy. What singer is this?
Challenge answer: Dolly Parton —> doll part
Winner: Lauren Cusitello of San Deigo, Calif.
This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Lindsay Terrien, of Chicago. Name a part of the human body in seven letters. Add a B and rearrange the result it to get another part of the human body.
If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, February 6th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.
