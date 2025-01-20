Usha Vance continues a trend of history-making second spouses

When JD Vance assumes the role of vice president — the second-youngest person to hold the title — his wife, Usha, will make history too.

Usha Vance, the daughter of Indian immigrants, is set to be the first Indian American second lady as well as the first Hindu second lady.

Usha Vance, 38, was raised by her parents, both academics, in San Diego. She told Fox & Friends that their Hindu faith was "one of the things that make them really good people."

Vance earned her bachelor's degree from Yale University before going on to its law school, where she met JD. The two married in 2014 and have three children, ages 7, 4 and 3.

Vance also earned her master's of philosophy from the University of Cambridge through the Gates Cambridge Scholarship.

After graduating from law school, she clerked for Judge Brett Kavanaugh from 2014 to 2015, when he was on the U.S. Court of Appeals, and for U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts from 2017 to 2018. Notably, Kavanaugh will administer the oath of office to JD Vance on Monday.

She previously worked as a corporate litigator for the law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson until July, when she resigned after Trump picked JD as his running mate.

In her first solo interview this summer after her husband's selection, Vance tried to defend his controversial comments about "childless cat ladies" and spoke about adjusting to life in the spotlight, especially when it comes to their children.

"Giving them a stable, normal, happy life and upbringing is something that is the most important thing to us," Vance said. "But I think what we're going to do is continue to ... let them have their lives as children, which I think they really deserve, and let them spend lots of time with their father. And if that's sometimes seen by other people, great. And if it's out of their hands, private, great."

The Vances are slated to move into the vice president's Naval Observatory residence. CBS News reported that in November, Usha Vance's staff reached out to its previous occupants to ask for information including about childproofing the home.

The outgoing second spouse made history too. Doug Emhoff — also a lawyer — was the nation's first second gentleman, as well as the first Jewish spouse of a vice president.

Copyright 2025 NPR