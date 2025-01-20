© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Trump's five kids attend the inauguration

By Ashley Lopez
Published January 20, 2025 at 11:03 AM CST
Tiffany Trump (left), Lara Trump, Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. attend the inauguration of President Trump.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
Tiffany Trump (left), Lara Trump, Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. attend the inauguration of President Trump.

President-elect Donald Trump's children are sitting prominently at his second inauguration.

Trump's kids have played pivotal roles in his business — as well as in his White House during his first term in office. It is unclear whether his children will be as involved in his second term as they were during his first.

Trump, who has been married three times, has five children from those three marriages.

  • Barron Trump, his youngest child, is 18 years old and his mother is Melania Trump.
  • Tiffany Trump is 31 and her mother is Marla Maples.
  • Eric Trump is 41 and his mother is Ivana Trump.
  • Ivanka Trump is 43 and her mother is Ivana Trump.
  • Donald Trump Jr., Trump's oldest son, is 47 and his mother is Ivana Trump.

Three of Trump's children — Tiffany, Ivanka and Eric — are currently married. Trump has 10 grandchildren. Tiffany Trump is expected to give birth to his 11th grandchild later this year.

Ashley Lopez
Ashley Lopez is a political correspondent for NPR based in Austin, Texas. She joined NPR in May 2022. Prior to NPR, Lopez spent more than six years as a health care and politics reporter for KUT, Austin's public radio station. Before that, she was a political reporter for NPR Member stations in Florida and Kentucky. Lopez is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Miami, Florida.