Trump's five kids attend the inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump's children are sitting prominently at his second inauguration.

Trump's kids have played pivotal roles in his business — as well as in his White House during his first term in office. It is unclear whether his children will be as involved in his second term as they were during his first.

Trump, who has been married three times, has five children from those three marriages.

Barron Trump, his youngest child, is 18 years old and his mother is Melania Trump.

Tiffany Trump is 31 and her mother is Marla Maples.

Eric Trump is 41 and his mother is Ivana Trump.

Ivanka Trump is 43 and her mother is Ivana Trump.

Donald Trump Jr., Trump's oldest son, is 47 and his mother is Ivana Trump.

Three of Trump's children — Tiffany, Ivanka and Eric — are currently married. Trump has 10 grandchildren. Tiffany Trump is expected to give birth to his 11th grandchild later this year.



