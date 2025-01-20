Trump signals U.S. about-face on climate action, with orders to revoke Biden initiatives and withdraw from Paris Agreement

Among the slew of executive orders issued Monday were several revoking Biden-era executive orders and actions on climate change.

The orders came as Trump also announced he is withdrawing the United States from the international Paris Climate Agreement, for the second time.

Under the accord, first negotiated in 2015, countries around the world agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to limit global warming and forestall the worst impacts of climate change. Trump has argued the agreement imposes too many burdens on the American economy, and first withdrew the U.S. during his first term in office. The U.S. officially rejoined the international treaty to limit global warming under President Joe Biden in 2021.

On Monday, Trump started the process over again, signing an order onstage before supporters at the Capital One Arena.

"I'm immediately withdrawing from the unfair, one-sided Paris climate accord rip-off," he said during earlier remarks, to loud cheers from the audience.

Environmental groups harshly criticized the decision, which comes after the hottest year on record, as major wildfires are still burning in Los Angeles, and just months after devastating hurricanes hit communities from Florida to North Carolina.

