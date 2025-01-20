© 2025 KERA News
Trump praises House Speaker Mike Johnson

By Barbara Sprunt
Published January 20, 2025 at 1:13 PM CST
President Trump shakes hands with House Speaker Mike Johnson after speaking to the crowd in Emancipation Hall after being sworn in at his inauguration on Monday.
Bonnie Cash/Pool
/
Getty Images
President Trump shakes hands with House Speaker Mike Johnson after speaking to the crowd in Emancipation Hall after being sworn in at his inauguration on Monday.

Newly sworn-in President Trump praised House Speaker Mike Johnson in remarks after the inaugural ceremony.

"We gave him a majority of almost nothing. And then I said, to make it tougher on him, let me take two or three of the people, right?" Trump said, referencing some of his Cabinet-picks that came from the House. "I said, he'll only have to suffer with that for about three months."

Republicans have a very slim majority in the House — 220 members — making it difficult to lose any member in order to get priorities passed.

Trump heaped on praise for the speaker, saying "he's a man that's liked by everybody."

Trump hasn't always made life easy for Johnson. In December, he threw a wrench into a bipartisan deal to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government by making a late-breaking demand to raise the debt ceiling. Eventually, lawmakers avoided a federal government shutdown and did not immediately address the debt ceiling.

Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content.
