Marco Rubio confirmed as Secretary of State

By Claudia Grisales
Published January 20, 2025 at 6:07 PM CST
President Trump's nominee for Secretary of State, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) testifies during his Senate Foreign Relations confirmation hearing at Dirksen Senate Office Building on Jan. 15.
Kevin Dietsch
/
Getty Images
President Trump's nominee for Secretary of State, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) testifies during his Senate Foreign Relations confirmation hearing at Dirksen Senate Office Building on Jan. 15.

The Senate voted 99-0 to confirm Sen. Marco Rubio as Secretary of State.

Rubio becomes President Trump's first cabinet pick to be confirmed by the Senate.

Senators are expected to vote later this week on other nominees, though the exact schedule is not yet determined.

The vote can be considered unanimous, the whole of the Senate is currently 99, the seat vacated by Vice President J.D. Vance has not been officially filled.

Following the vote, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., submitted Rubio's resignation from the Senate into the official record.

Claudia Grisales
Claudia Grisales is a congressional reporter assigned to NPR's Washington Desk.
