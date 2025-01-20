How can Trump unify country? Through 'success,' says Florida congressman

When President-elect Donald Trump takes the Oath of Office today, he will be governing a divided electorate:

Almost half of Americans have a negative view of him and are split on some of his biggest priorities, according to a recent NPR poll.

So what can the incoming president do to unify the country, as he promised to do during the campaign?

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., , who has been a frequent advocate of Trump's causes, told Morning Edition that "success" will bring the country together.

"When the American people see clearly the impacts of his policy and how successful the country is going to be compared to, quite frankly, the disasters of Joe Biden, then it's going to be crystal clear that the voters were correct," Donalds said. "And it's going to give us more ability to not just continue the work that we're doing, but to expand upon it."

Donalds says House Republicans will be able to overcome infighting and have been working since the election to push forward the president-elect's priorities. Divisions most recently came to head during the fight to reelect House Speaker Mike Johnson.

"We're putting together really the contours of the president's agenda to be able to move through both chambers of Congress. All of our conversations have worked at this point. It's been very fruitful," Donalds said. "We we feel very strongly that we're going to be able to get the job done."

