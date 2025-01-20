Here's everyone performing at the presidential inauguration

Unlike Trump's first inauguration in 2017, which reportedly struggled to book high-profile performers, several well-known artists will partake in this year's inaugural events:

Carrie Underwood

Christopher Macchio

Lee Greenwood

Kid Rock

Village People

Billy Ray Cyrus

Liberty University's Praise Choir

Jason Aldean

Rascal Flatts

Parker McCollum

Gavin DeGraw

Plus, a surprise musical guest set to appear at the Liberty Ball

Read more about the lineup here.

Copyright 2025 NPR