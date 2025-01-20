Here's everyone performing at the presidential inauguration
Unlike Trump's first inauguration in 2017, which reportedly struggled to book high-profile performers, several well-known artists will partake in this year's inaugural events:
- Carrie Underwood
- Christopher Macchio
- Lee Greenwood
- Kid Rock
- Village People
- Billy Ray Cyrus
- Liberty University's Praise Choir
- Jason Aldean
- Rascal Flatts
- Parker McCollum
- Gavin DeGraw
- Plus, a surprise musical guest set to appear at the Liberty Ball
Read more about the lineup here.
