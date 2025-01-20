© 2025 KERA News
Fox News will be well represented in the new Trump administration

By David Folkenflik
Published January 20, 2025 at 1:41 PM CST
The News Corp. building on 6th Avenue, home to Fox News, on March 20, 2019, in New York City.
Kevin Hagen
/
Getty Images
So far, President Trump has selected at least 19 former Fox News hosts, journalists and commentators for senior positions in his second White House term.

Some of the posts count among the most important in the land. He's tapped former Fox & Friends Weekend host Pete Hegseth for defense secretary, former Fox pundit and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence and former Fox Business host, U.S. Rep. and reality show star Sean Duffy as transportation secretary.

It's hardly a new dynamic for the 45th and now 47th president. Trump named 20 Fox-affiliated people to his administration during his first four-year term, according to the liberal watchdog group Media Matters. This time, however, he almost matched that figure at the outset of his second term.

Read more here on the ties between Trump and Fox News.

David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
