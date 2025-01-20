Fox News will be well represented in the new Trump administration

So far, President Trump has selected at least 19 former Fox News hosts, journalists and commentators for senior positions in his second White House term.

Some of the posts count among the most important in the land. He's tapped former Fox & Friends Weekend host Pete Hegseth for defense secretary, former Fox pundit and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence and former Fox Business host, U.S. Rep. and reality show star Sean Duffy as transportation secretary.

It's hardly a new dynamic for the 45th and now 47th president. Trump named 20 Fox-affiliated people to his administration during his first four-year term, according to the liberal watchdog group Media Matters. This time, however, he almost matched that figure at the outset of his second term.

