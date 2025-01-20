Chief Justice Roberts is no stranger to administering the oath of office

Trump's inauguration marks the fifth time Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts had administered the oath of office to an incoming president.

In addition to swearing in Trump in 2017, Roberts — who took his seat on the court in 2005 — also administered the oath to presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

He famously stumbled while swearing in Obama for his first term in 2009, prompting the president to say a word out of sequence and ultimately redo the entire oath as a precaution. They redeemed themselves at Obama's second inauguration.

While five presidential inaugurations is impressive, it is not the record, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

Chief Justice John Marshall — during his record 34 years in that role — administered the oath of office nine times to five presidents, from Thomas Jefferson in 1801 to Andrew Jackson in 1833.

While the U.S. Constitution requires the incoming president to take an oath at the start of his term, it doesn't specify who should administer it, the Supreme Court Historical Society notes.

The Supreme Court didn't exist when George Washington took office in 1789. John Adams was the first president to invite the chief justice in 1797. It wasn't until Marshall swore in Jefferson in 1801 that the tradition took hold.

