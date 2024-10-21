November 2024 early voting locations in North Texas

Early voting is underway in North Texas! From Oct. 21-Nov. 1, you can vote early at these locations. Election Day is Nov. 5.

Tarrant County

Early voting hours:

Oct. 21-25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Oct. 26, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Oct. 28-31, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov. 1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.



Bob Duncan Center, 2800 S. Center Street in Arlington 76014

Elzie Odom Athletic Center, 1601 NE Green Oaks Boulevard in Arlington 76006

City of Arlington South Service Center, 1100 SW Green Oaks Boulevard in Arlington 76017

Ron Wright Lake Arlington Branch Library, 4000 West Green Oaks Boulevard in Arlington 76016

Tarrant County Subcourthouse in Arlington, 700 E. Abram Street 76010

Tarrant County College Southeast Campus ESCT – The HUB, 1st floor 2100 Southeast Parkway in Arlington 76018

University of Texas at Arlington Maverick Activities Center, 500 W. Nedderman Drive in Arlington 76019

Azle ISD PD, 483 Sandy Beach Road, Suite A in Azle 76020

Bedford Public Library, 2424 Forest Ridge Drive in Bedford 76021

Benbrook Community Center, 228 San Angelo Avenue in Benbrook 76126

Blue Mound Community Center, 1824 Fagan Drive in Blue Mound 76131

Colleyville Recreation Center Annex A, 5008 Roberts Road in Colleyville 76034

Crouch Event Center in Bicentennial Park, 900 E. Glendale Street in Crowley 76036

Vietnamese American Community Home, 2117 Roosevelt Drive in Dalworthington Gardens 76013

Euless Family Life Senior Center, 300 W. Midway Drive in Euless 76039

Forest Hill Civic and Convention Center, 6901 Wichita Street in Forest Hill 76140

Charles F. Griffin Building, 3212 Miller Avenue in Fort Worth 76119

Como Community Center, 4660 Horne Street in Fort Worth 76107

Diamond Hill/Jarvis Branch Library, 1300 NE 35th Street in Fort Worth 76106

Dionne Phillips Bagsby Southwest Subcourthouse, 6551 Granbury Road in Fort Worth 76133

Golden Triangle Branch Library, 4264 Golden Triangle Boulevard in Fort Worth 76244

Handley‐Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty Street in Fort Worth 76112

James Avenue Service Center, 5001 James Avenue in Fort Worth 76115

Northside Community Center, 1100 NW 18th Street in Fort Worth 76164

Southside Community Center, 959 E. Rosedale Street in Fort Worth 76104

Southwest Community Center, 6300 Welch Avenue in Fort Worth 76133

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary Price Hall ‐ Lobby, 4521 Frazier Avenue in Fort Worth 76115

Summerglen Branch Library, 4205 Basswood Boulevard in Fort Worth 76137

Tarrant County College Northwest Campus WFSC 1403A, 4801 Marine Creek Parkway in Fort Worth 76179

Tarrant County College South Campus Student Center SSTU 1112, 5301 Campus Drive in Fort Worth 76119

Tarrant County Elections Center Main Early Voting Site (Principal sitio de votación adelantada) (Trung Tâm Bầu Cử Sớm), 2700 Premier Street in Fort Worth 76111

Tarrant County Plaza Building, 201 Burnett Street in Fort Worth 76102

Texas Christian University Brown‐Lupton University Union, 2901 Stadium Drive in Fort Worth 76129

UNT – Health Science Center IREB ‐ Lobby, 3430 Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth 76107

Worth Heights Community Center, 3551 New York Avenue in Fort Worth 76110

Asia Times Square Main building (edificio principal) (Tòa nhà chính), 2625 W Pioneer Parkway in Grand Prairie 75051

Grapevine Public Library, 1201 Municipal Way in Grapevine 76051

Haltom City Senior Center, 3201 Friendly Lane in Haltom City 76117

Legacy Learning Center Northwest ISD, 501 School House Road in Haslet 76052

Brookside Center, 1244 Brookside Drive in Hurst 76053

Tarrant County Northeast Courthouse, 645 Grapevine Highway in Hurst 76054

Tarrant County College Northeast Campus Student Center NSTU 1506 – The Galley, 828 W. Harwood Road in Hurst 76054

Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway in Keller 76248

Kennedale Community Center, 316 W. 3rd Street in Kennedale 76060

Sheriff’s Office North Patrol Division, 6651 Lake Worth Boulevard in Lake Worth 76135

Tarrant County Subcourthouse at Mansfield, 1100 E.Broad Street in Mansfield 76063

Vernon Newsom Stadium, 3700 E. Broad Street in Mansfield 76063

City Point United Methodist Church Duncan Family Life Center, 7301 Glenview Drive in North Richland Hills 76180

Former Bursey Road Senior Adult Center, 7301 Bursey Road North in Richland Hills 76182

Southlake Town Hall, 1400 Main Street in Southlake 76092

White Settlement Public Library, 8215 White Settlement Road in White Settlement 76108

Dallas County

Early voting hours:

Oct. 21-25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Oct. 26, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Oct. 27, noon-6 p.m.

Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.



Balch Springs Recreation Center, 4372 Shepherd Ln, Balch Springs, Texas, 75180

Josey Ranch Lake Library, 1700 Keller Springs Road in Carrollton 75006

Madinah Masjid of Carrollton, 2180 Old Denton Road in Carrollton 75006

A E Sims Cedar Hill Rec Center, 310 E Parkerville Road in Cedar Hill 75104

Coppell Town Center, 255 E Parkway Blvd in Coppell 75019

Audelia Road Branch Library, 10045 Audelia Road in Dallas 75238

Cedar Valley Campus-Dallas College, 3030 N Dallas Avenue in Lancaster 75134

El Centro Campus-Dallas College, 801 Main Street in Dallas 75202

Elections Training / Warehouse, 1460 Round Table Drive in Dallas 75247

For Oak Cliff, 907 E Ledbetter Drive in Dallas 75216

Fretz Park Library, 6990 Belt Line Road in Dallas 75254

Friendship West Baptist Church, 2020 W Wheatland Road in Dallas 75232

George L Allen Sr Court Building, 600 Commerce Street in Dallas 75202

Grauwyler Park Recreation Center, 7780 Harry Hines Blvd in Dallas 75235

Hamilton Park UMC, 11881 Schroeder Road in Dallas 75243

Harry Stone Recreation Center, 2403 Millmar Drive in Dallas 75228

Highland Hills Library, 6200 Bonnie View Road in Dallas 75241

Jaycee Zaragoza Recreation Center, 3114 Clymer Street in Dallas 75212

Kiest Recreation Center, 3081 S Hampton Road in Dallas 75224

Lochwood Branch Library, 11221 Lochwood Blvd in Dallas 75218

Marsh Lane Baptist Church, 10716 Marsh Lane in Dallas 75229

Martin Weiss Recreation Center, 1111 Martindell Avenue in Dallas 75211

MLK Jr Branch Library, 2922 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd in Dallas 75215

Mountain Creek Library, 6102 Mountain Creek Pkwy in Dallas 75249

Mountain View Campus-Dallas College, 4849 W Illinois Avenue in Dallas 75211

Northway Christian Church, 7202 W Northwest Hwy in Dallas 75225

Oak Cliff Government Center, 702 E Jefferson Blvd in Dallas 75203

Oak Gardens Church, 4008 S Polk Street in Dallas 75224

Oak Lawn Branch Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road in Dallas 75219

Paul L Dunbar Library, 2008 E Kiest Blvd in Dallas 75216

Pleasant Grove Ctr-Dallas College, 802 S Buckner Blvd in Dallas 75217

Richland Campus-Dallas College, 9596 Walnut Street in Dallas 75243

Royal Lane Baptist Church, 6707 Royal Lane in Dallas 75230

Samuell Grand Recreation Center, 6200 E Grand Ave in Dallas 75223

Skyline Branch Library, 6006 Everglade Road in Dallas 75227

St Paul’s Church, 6464 E Lovers Lane in Dallas 75214

West Dallas Center-Dallas College, 3330 N Hampton Road in Dallas 75212

Disciple Central Community Church, 901 N Polk Street in Desoto 75115

Duncanville Library, 201 James Collins Blvd in Duncanville 75116

Brookhaven Campus-Dallas College, 3939 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch 75244

Farmers Branch Manske Library, 13613 Webb Chapel Road in Dallas 75234

Garland Center-Dallas College, 675 W Walnut Street in Garland 75040

Makkah Masjid (IDEA), 3301 W Buckingham Road in Garland 75042

North Garland Branch Library, 3845 N Garland Ave in Garland 75040

South Garland Branch Library, 4845 Broadway Blvd in Garland 75043

Vietnamese Community Center, 3221 Belt Line Road in Garland 75044

Glenn Heights Community Center, 1938 S Hampton Road in Red Oak 75154

Betty Warmack Library, 760 Bardin Road in Grand Prairie 75052

Crosswinds High School, 1100 N Carrier Pkwy in Grand Prairie 75050

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church-GP, 4729 S Carrier Pkwy in Grand Prairie 75052

The Summit, 2975 Esplanade Drive in Grand Prairie 75052

Hutchins City Hall, 321 N Main Street in Hutchins 75141

Bear Creek Community Church, 2700 Finley Road in Irving 75062

Irving Arts Center, 3333 N Macarthur Blvd in Irving 75062

Irving City Hall, 825 W Irving Blvd in Irving 75060

North Lake Campus-Dallas College, 5001 N Macarthur Blvd in Irving 75038

Valley Ranch Library, 401 Cimarron Trail in Irving 75063

Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library, 1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy in Lancaster 75134

Eastfield Campus-Dallas College, 3737 Motley Drive in Mesquite 75150

Florence Recreation Center, 2501 Whitson Way in Mesquite 75150

Lakeside Activity Center, 101 Holley Park Drive in Mesquite 75149

University Park UMC, 4024 Caruth Blvd in Dallas 75225

Islamic Association of North Texas, 840 Abrams Road in Richardson 75081

Ministerios Charisma, 740 Melrose Dr in Richardson 75080

Freedom Place Church, 4111 Main Street in Rowlett 75088

Rowlett Community Centre, 5300 Main Street in Rowlett 75088

Sachse City Hall, 3815 Sachse Road in Sachse 75048

Seagoville City Hall, 702 N Highway 175 in Seagoville 75159

Sunnyvale Town Hall, 127 N. Collins Road in Sunnyvale 75182

Addison Conference Centre, 15650 Addison Road in Addison 75001

Wilmer Community Center, Davidson Plaza in Wilmer 75172

Collin County

Check the county website for more information.



Allen ISD Service Center, Main Lobby, 1451 N. Watters Road in Allen 75013

Allen Municipal Courts Facility, Community Room, 301 Century Parkway in Allen

Anna Municipal Complex - Lobby, 120 W. 7th Street in Anna 75409

Blue Ridge Community Center - Main Room, 200 W Tilton Street in Blue Ridge 75424

Carpenter Park Recreation Center - South Lobby, 6701 Coit Road in Plano 75024

Children's Health StarCenter - Activity Room, 6993 Stars Avenue in McKinney 75070

Collin College Celina Campus - Classroom CEC110, 2505 Kinship Parkway in Celina 75009

Collin College Farmersville Campus - Atrium, 501 S Collin Parkway in Farmersville 75442

Collin College Frisco Campus - Building J, Room 113, 9700 Wade Boulevard in Frisco 75035

Collin College Higher Education Center - Atrium, 3452 Spur 399 in McKinney 75069

Collin College McKinney Campus - Atrium C Square, 2200 University Drive in McKinney 75071

Collin College Plano Campus - Atrium D Square, 2800 E Spring Creek Parkway in Plano 75074

Collin College Wylie Campus - Lobby, 391 Country Club Road in Wylie 75098

Collin County Elections - Voting Room, 2010 Redbud Boulevard in McKinney 75069

Davis Library - Children's Program Room, 7501 Independence Parkway A in Plano 75025

Frisco Fire Station #5 - Training Room, 14300 Eldorado Pkwy in Frisco 75035

Frisco Fire Station #8 - Training Room, 14700 Rolater Road in Frisco 75035

Gay Library - Meeting Room, 6861 W Eldorado Parkway in McKinney 75070

Haggard Library - Programs Room, 2501 Coit Road in Plano 75075

Harrington Library - Thelma Rice Sproles Program Room, 1501 18th Street in Plano 75074

Josephine City Hall - Council Chambers, 201 Main Street in Josephine 75173

Lavon City Hall - Gymnasium, 120 School Road in Lavon 75166

Liberty Recreation Center - Classroom A, 2601 Glencliff Drive in Plano 75075

Lovejoy ISD Administration Building - Portable #1 Training Room, 259 Country Club Road in Allen 75002

Lucas Community Center - Community Room, 665 Country Club Road in Lucas 75002

McKinney Fire Station #10 - Community Room, 1150 Olympic Crossing in McKinney 75071

McKinney Fire Station #5 - Community Room, 6600 Virginia Parkway in McKinney 75071

McKinney Fire Station #7 - Community Room, 861 Independence Parkway in McKinney 75072

McKinney Fire Station #9 - Community Room, 4900 Summit View Drive in McKinney 75071

Melissa Public Safety Building - Court Room, 2402 McKinney Street in Melissa 75454

Methodist Medical Center Richardson - Conference Room A, 2831 E President George Bush Highway in Richardson 75082

Michael J Felix Community Center - Rooms A and B, 3815-E Sachse Road in Sachse 75048

Murphy Activity Center - The Great Hall, 201 N Murphy Road in Murphy 75094

Old Settlers Recreation Center - North Multi-Purpose Room, 1201 E Louisiana Street in McKinney 75069

Parker City Hall - Council Chambers, 5700 E Parker Road in Parker 75002

Parr Library - Programs Room, 6200 Windhaven Parkway in Plano 75093

Princeton Municipal Center - 615 Training Room, 2000 E Princeton Drive in Princeton 75407

Prosper Town Hall - Community Room, 250 W First Street in Prosper 75078

Renner-Frankford Library - Programs Room, 6400 Frankford Road in Dallas 75252

Roy and Helen Hall Memorial Library - Dulaney Room, 101 E Hunt Street in McKinney 75069

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church - Youth Church, 920 E 14th Street in Plano 75074

St. Paul Town Hall - Council Chambers, 2505 Butscher's Block in St. Paul 75098

The Grove at Frisco Commons - Game Room C, 8300 McKinney Road in Frisco 75034

Vale Frisco Apartments - The Play Room, 12050 Research Road in Frisco 75033

Wylie Community Park Center - Meeting Room East, 800 Thomas Street #100 in Wylie 75098

Denton County

Early voting hours:

Oct 21-26, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

