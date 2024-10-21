November 2024 early voting locations in North Texas
Early voting is underway in North Texas! From Oct. 21-Nov. 1, you can vote early at these locations. Election Day is Nov. 5.
Tarrant County
Early voting hours:
Oct. 21-25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Oct. 26, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Oct. 28-31, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov. 1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Bob Duncan Center, 2800 S. Center Street in Arlington 76014
- Elzie Odom Athletic Center, 1601 NE Green Oaks Boulevard in Arlington 76006
- City of Arlington South Service Center, 1100 SW Green Oaks Boulevard in Arlington 76017
- Ron Wright Lake Arlington Branch Library, 4000 West Green Oaks Boulevard in Arlington 76016
- Tarrant County Subcourthouse in Arlington, 700 E. Abram Street 76010
- Tarrant County College Southeast Campus ESCT – The HUB, 1st floor 2100 Southeast Parkway in Arlington 76018
- University of Texas at Arlington Maverick Activities Center, 500 W. Nedderman Drive in Arlington 76019
- Azle ISD PD, 483 Sandy Beach Road, Suite A in Azle 76020
- Bedford Public Library, 2424 Forest Ridge Drive in Bedford 76021
- Benbrook Community Center, 228 San Angelo Avenue in Benbrook 76126
- Blue Mound Community Center, 1824 Fagan Drive in Blue Mound 76131
- Colleyville Recreation Center Annex A, 5008 Roberts Road in Colleyville 76034
- Crouch Event Center in Bicentennial Park, 900 E. Glendale Street in Crowley 76036
- Vietnamese American Community Home, 2117 Roosevelt Drive in Dalworthington Gardens 76013
- Euless Family Life Senior Center, 300 W. Midway Drive in Euless 76039
- Forest Hill Civic and Convention Center, 6901 Wichita Street in Forest Hill 76140
- Charles F. Griffin Building, 3212 Miller Avenue in Fort Worth 76119
- Como Community Center, 4660 Horne Street in Fort Worth 76107
- Diamond Hill/Jarvis Branch Library, 1300 NE 35th Street in Fort Worth 76106
- Dionne Phillips Bagsby Southwest Subcourthouse, 6551 Granbury Road in Fort Worth 76133
- Golden Triangle Branch Library, 4264 Golden Triangle Boulevard in Fort Worth 76244
- Handley‐Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty Street in Fort Worth 76112
- James Avenue Service Center, 5001 James Avenue in Fort Worth 76115
- Northside Community Center, 1100 NW 18th Street in Fort Worth 76164
- Southside Community Center, 959 E. Rosedale Street in Fort Worth 76104
- Southwest Community Center, 6300 Welch Avenue in Fort Worth 76133
- Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary Price Hall ‐ Lobby, 4521 Frazier Avenue in Fort Worth 76115
- Summerglen Branch Library, 4205 Basswood Boulevard in Fort Worth 76137
- Tarrant County College Northwest Campus WFSC 1403A, 4801 Marine Creek Parkway in Fort Worth 76179
- Tarrant County College South Campus Student Center SSTU 1112, 5301 Campus Drive in Fort Worth 76119
- Tarrant County Elections Center Main Early Voting Site (Principal sitio de votación adelantada) (Trung Tâm Bầu Cử Sớm), 2700 Premier Street in Fort Worth 76111
- Tarrant County Plaza Building, 201 Burnett Street in Fort Worth 76102
- Texas Christian University Brown‐Lupton University Union, 2901 Stadium Drive in Fort Worth 76129
- UNT – Health Science Center IREB ‐ Lobby, 3430 Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth 76107
- Worth Heights Community Center, 3551 New York Avenue in Fort Worth 76110
- Asia Times Square Main building (edificio principal) (Tòa nhà chính), 2625 W Pioneer Parkway in Grand Prairie 75051
- Grapevine Public Library, 1201 Municipal Way in Grapevine 76051
- Haltom City Senior Center, 3201 Friendly Lane in Haltom City 76117
- Legacy Learning Center Northwest ISD, 501 School House Road in Haslet 76052
- Brookside Center, 1244 Brookside Drive in Hurst 76053
- Tarrant County Northeast Courthouse, 645 Grapevine Highway in Hurst 76054
- Tarrant County College Northeast Campus Student Center NSTU 1506 – The Galley, 828 W. Harwood Road in Hurst 76054
- Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway in Keller 76248
- Kennedale Community Center, 316 W. 3rd Street in Kennedale 76060
- Sheriff’s Office North Patrol Division, 6651 Lake Worth Boulevard in Lake Worth 76135
- Tarrant County Subcourthouse at Mansfield, 1100 E.Broad Street in Mansfield 76063
- Vernon Newsom Stadium, 3700 E. Broad Street in Mansfield 76063
- City Point United Methodist Church Duncan Family Life Center, 7301 Glenview Drive in North Richland Hills 76180
- Former Bursey Road Senior Adult Center, 7301 Bursey Road North in Richland Hills 76182
- Southlake Town Hall, 1400 Main Street in Southlake 76092
- White Settlement Public Library, 8215 White Settlement Road in White Settlement 76108
Dallas County
Early voting hours:
Oct. 21-25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Oct. 26, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Oct. 27, noon-6 p.m.
Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Balch Springs Recreation Center, 4372 Shepherd Ln, Balch Springs, Texas, 75180
- Josey Ranch Lake Library, 1700 Keller Springs Road in Carrollton 75006
- Madinah Masjid of Carrollton, 2180 Old Denton Road in Carrollton 75006
- A E Sims Cedar Hill Rec Center, 310 E Parkerville Road in Cedar Hill 75104
- Coppell Town Center, 255 E Parkway Blvd in Coppell 75019
- Audelia Road Branch Library, 10045 Audelia Road in Dallas 75238
- Cedar Valley Campus-Dallas College, 3030 N Dallas Avenue in Lancaster 75134
- El Centro Campus-Dallas College, 801 Main Street in Dallas 75202
- Elections Training / Warehouse, 1460 Round Table Drive in Dallas 75247
- For Oak Cliff, 907 E Ledbetter Drive in Dallas 75216
- Fretz Park Library, 6990 Belt Line Road in Dallas 75254
- Friendship West Baptist Church, 2020 W Wheatland Road in Dallas 75232
- George L Allen Sr Court Building, 600 Commerce Street in Dallas 75202
- Grauwyler Park Recreation Center, 7780 Harry Hines Blvd in Dallas 75235
- Hamilton Park UMC, 11881 Schroeder Road in Dallas 75243
- Harry Stone Recreation Center, 2403 Millmar Drive in Dallas 75228
- Highland Hills Library, 6200 Bonnie View Road in Dallas 75241
- Jaycee Zaragoza Recreation Center, 3114 Clymer Street in Dallas 75212
- Kiest Recreation Center, 3081 S Hampton Road in Dallas 75224
- Lochwood Branch Library, 11221 Lochwood Blvd in Dallas 75218
- Marsh Lane Baptist Church, 10716 Marsh Lane in Dallas 75229
- Martin Weiss Recreation Center, 1111 Martindell Avenue in Dallas 75211
- MLK Jr Branch Library, 2922 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd in Dallas 75215
- Mountain Creek Library, 6102 Mountain Creek Pkwy in Dallas 75249
- Mountain View Campus-Dallas College, 4849 W Illinois Avenue in Dallas 75211
- Northway Christian Church, 7202 W Northwest Hwy in Dallas 75225
- Oak Cliff Government Center, 702 E Jefferson Blvd in Dallas 75203
- Oak Gardens Church, 4008 S Polk Street in Dallas 75224
- Oak Lawn Branch Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road in Dallas 75219
- Paul L Dunbar Library, 2008 E Kiest Blvd in Dallas 75216
- Pleasant Grove Ctr-Dallas College, 802 S Buckner Blvd in Dallas 75217
- Richland Campus-Dallas College, 9596 Walnut Street in Dallas 75243
- Royal Lane Baptist Church, 6707 Royal Lane in Dallas 75230
- Samuell Grand Recreation Center, 6200 E Grand Ave in Dallas 75223
- Skyline Branch Library, 6006 Everglade Road in Dallas 75227
- St Paul’s Church, 6464 E Lovers Lane in Dallas 75214
- West Dallas Center-Dallas College, 3330 N Hampton Road in Dallas 75212
- Disciple Central Community Church, 901 N Polk Street in Desoto 75115
- Duncanville Library, 201 James Collins Blvd in Duncanville 75116
- Brookhaven Campus-Dallas College, 3939 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch 75244
- Farmers Branch Manske Library, 13613 Webb Chapel Road in Dallas 75234
- Garland Center-Dallas College, 675 W Walnut Street in Garland 75040
- Makkah Masjid (IDEA), 3301 W Buckingham Road in Garland 75042
- North Garland Branch Library, 3845 N Garland Ave in Garland 75040
- South Garland Branch Library, 4845 Broadway Blvd in Garland 75043
- Vietnamese Community Center, 3221 Belt Line Road in Garland 75044
- Glenn Heights Community Center, 1938 S Hampton Road in Red Oak 75154
- Betty Warmack Library, 760 Bardin Road in Grand Prairie 75052
- Crosswinds High School, 1100 N Carrier Pkwy in Grand Prairie 75050
- Our Redeemer Lutheran Church-GP, 4729 S Carrier Pkwy in Grand Prairie 75052
- The Summit, 2975 Esplanade Drive in Grand Prairie 75052
- Hutchins City Hall, 321 N Main Street in Hutchins 75141
- Bear Creek Community Church, 2700 Finley Road in Irving 75062
- Irving Arts Center, 3333 N Macarthur Blvd in Irving 75062
- Irving City Hall, 825 W Irving Blvd in Irving 75060
- North Lake Campus-Dallas College, 5001 N Macarthur Blvd in Irving 75038
- Valley Ranch Library, 401 Cimarron Trail in Irving 75063
- Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library, 1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy in Lancaster 75134
- Eastfield Campus-Dallas College, 3737 Motley Drive in Mesquite 75150
- Florence Recreation Center, 2501 Whitson Way in Mesquite 75150
- Lakeside Activity Center, 101 Holley Park Drive in Mesquite 75149
- University Park UMC, 4024 Caruth Blvd in Dallas 75225
- Islamic Association of North Texas, 840 Abrams Road in Richardson 75081
- Ministerios Charisma, 740 Melrose Dr in Richardson 75080
- Freedom Place Church, 4111 Main Street in Rowlett 75088
- Rowlett Community Centre, 5300 Main Street in Rowlett 75088
- Sachse City Hall, 3815 Sachse Road in Sachse 75048
- Seagoville City Hall, 702 N Highway 175 in Seagoville 75159
- Sunnyvale Town Hall, 127 N. Collins Road in Sunnyvale 75182
- Addison Conference Centre, 15650 Addison Road in Addison 75001
- Wilmer Community Center, Davidson Plaza in Wilmer 75172
Collin County
Check the county website for more information.
- Allen ISD Service Center, Main Lobby, 1451 N. Watters Road in Allen 75013
- Allen Municipal Courts Facility, Community Room, 301 Century Parkway in Allen
- Anna Municipal Complex - Lobby, 120 W. 7th Street in Anna 75409
- Blue Ridge Community Center - Main Room, 200 W Tilton Street in Blue Ridge 75424
- Carpenter Park Recreation Center - South Lobby, 6701 Coit Road in Plano 75024
- Children's Health StarCenter - Activity Room, 6993 Stars Avenue in McKinney 75070
- Collin College Celina Campus - Classroom CEC110, 2505 Kinship Parkway in Celina 75009
- Collin College Farmersville Campus - Atrium, 501 S Collin Parkway in Farmersville 75442
- Collin College Frisco Campus - Building J, Room 113, 9700 Wade Boulevard in Frisco 75035
- Collin College Higher Education Center - Atrium, 3452 Spur 399 in McKinney 75069
- Collin College McKinney Campus - Atrium C Square, 2200 University Drive in McKinney 75071
- Collin College Plano Campus - Atrium D Square, 2800 E Spring Creek Parkway in Plano 75074
- Collin College Wylie Campus - Lobby, 391 Country Club Road in Wylie 75098
- Collin County Elections - Voting Room, 2010 Redbud Boulevard in McKinney 75069
- Davis Library - Children's Program Room, 7501 Independence Parkway A in Plano 75025
- Frisco Fire Station #5 - Training Room, 14300 Eldorado Pkwy in Frisco 75035
- Frisco Fire Station #8 - Training Room, 14700 Rolater Road in Frisco 75035
- Gay Library - Meeting Room, 6861 W Eldorado Parkway in McKinney 75070
- Haggard Library - Programs Room, 2501 Coit Road in Plano 75075
- Harrington Library - Thelma Rice Sproles Program Room, 1501 18th Street in Plano 75074
- Josephine City Hall - Council Chambers, 201 Main Street in Josephine 75173
- Lavon City Hall - Gymnasium, 120 School Road in Lavon 75166
- Liberty Recreation Center - Classroom A, 2601 Glencliff Drive in Plano 75075
- Lovejoy ISD Administration Building - Portable #1 Training Room, 259 Country Club Road in Allen 75002
- Lucas Community Center - Community Room, 665 Country Club Road in Lucas 75002
- McKinney Fire Station #10 - Community Room, 1150 Olympic Crossing in McKinney 75071
- McKinney Fire Station #5 - Community Room, 6600 Virginia Parkway in McKinney 75071
- McKinney Fire Station #7 - Community Room, 861 Independence Parkway in McKinney 75072
- McKinney Fire Station #9 - Community Room, 4900 Summit View Drive in McKinney 75071
- Melissa Public Safety Building - Court Room, 2402 McKinney Street in Melissa 75454
- Methodist Medical Center Richardson - Conference Room A, 2831 E President George Bush Highway in Richardson 75082
- Michael J Felix Community Center - Rooms A and B, 3815-E Sachse Road in Sachse 75048
- Murphy Activity Center - The Great Hall, 201 N Murphy Road in Murphy 75094
- Old Settlers Recreation Center - North Multi-Purpose Room, 1201 E Louisiana Street in McKinney 75069
- Parker City Hall - Council Chambers, 5700 E Parker Road in Parker 75002
- Parr Library - Programs Room, 6200 Windhaven Parkway in Plano 75093
- Princeton Municipal Center - 615 Training Room, 2000 E Princeton Drive in Princeton 75407
- Prosper Town Hall - Community Room, 250 W First Street in Prosper 75078
- Renner-Frankford Library - Programs Room, 6400 Frankford Road in Dallas 75252
- Roy and Helen Hall Memorial Library - Dulaney Room, 101 E Hunt Street in McKinney 75069
- Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church - Youth Church, 920 E 14th Street in Plano 75074
- St. Paul Town Hall - Council Chambers, 2505 Butscher's Block in St. Paul 75098
- The Grove at Frisco Commons - Game Room C, 8300 McKinney Road in Frisco 75034
- Vale Frisco Apartments - The Play Room, 12050 Research Road in Frisco 75033
- Wylie Community Park Center - Meeting Room East, 800 Thomas Street #100 in Wylie 75098
Denton County
Early voting hours:
Oct 21-26, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Argyle Town Hall, E. Community Room, 308 Denton St. in Argyle 76226
- Aubrey ISD Administration Building, Professional Development/Board Room, 415 Tisdell Ln. in Aubrey 76227
- Celina Fire Station #3 4400, Community Room, FM 1385 in Aubrey 76227
- Bartonville Town Hall, Town Council Chambers, 1941 E. Jeter Rd. in Bartonville 76226
- Carrollton Public Library, Meeting Room, 4220 N. Josey Ln. in Carrollton 75010
- Rosemeade Recreation Center lobby, 1330 E. Rosemeade Pkwy. in Carrollton 75007
- Briarwood Retreat Center chapel, 670 Copper Canyon Rd. in Copper Canyon 76226
- Corinth City Hall, Council Workshop Room/Council Chambers, 3300 Corinth Pkwy. in Corinth 76208
- Steven E. Copeland Government Center, Community Room, 1400 FM 424 in Cross Roads 76227
- Timberglen Recreation Center, Large Room, 3810 Timberglen Rd. in Dallas 75287
- Denton Civic Center Community Room, 321 E. McKinney St. in Denton 76201
- Denton County Elections Administration room A111, 701 Kimberly Dr. in Denton 76208
- North Branch Library Meeting Room 104, 3020 N. Locust St. in Denton 76209
- North Lakes Recreation Center Multipurpose Room A, 2001 W. Windsor Dr. in Denton 76207
- Robson Ranch Clubhouse, Bandera/Medina Room, 9428 Ed Robson Circle in Denton 76207
- South Branch Library Program Room 3228, Teasley Ln. in Denton 76210
- Texas Woman's University - Hubbard Hall Room 1200, 303 Administration Dr. in Denton 76201
- University of North Texas - Gateway Center Room 52, 801 North Texas Blvd. in Denton 76201
- Denton County Southwest Courthouse Community Room, 6200 Canyon Falls Dr. in Flower Mound 76226
- Flower Mound Community Activity Center Chill Zone, 1200 Gerault Rd. in Flower Mound 75028
- Flower Mound Fire Station 2 Community Room, 4401 Shiloh Rd. in Flower Mound 75022
- Flower Mound Municipal Court Training Room, 4150 Kirkpatrick Ln. in Flower Mound 75028
- Flower Mound Public Library Program Room, 3030 Broadmoor Ln. in Flower Mound 75022
- Flower Mound Senior Center Ballroom C, 2701 W. Windsor Dr. in Flower Mound 75028
- Frisco Fire Station #4 Training Room, 4485 Cotton Gin Rd. in Frisco 75034
- Frisco Fire Station #6 Training Room, 3535 Eldorado Pkwy. in Frisco 75033
- Frisco Fire Station #7 Training Room, 330 W. Stonebrook Pkwy. in Frisco 75036
- Frisco Government Center Community Room, 5533 FM 423 in Frisco 75036
- Frisco ISD Transportation West Facility, Lobby/Atrium Area, 10701 Dallas Pkwy. in Frisco 75033
- Hackberry City Hall Chambers, 119 Maxwell Rd. in Frisco 75036
- Hickory Creek Town Hall Lobby, 1075 Ronald Reagan Ave. in Hickory Creek 75065
- Highland Village Municipal Complex, Police Training Room, 1000 Highland Village Rd. in Highland Village 75077
- Justin Municipal Complex, City Council Chambers, 415 N. College Ave. in Justin 76247
- Northwest ISD Administration Building, Portable 12, 2001 Texan Dr. in Justin 76247
- Krum ISD Administration Building Boardroom, 1200 Bobcat Blvd. in Krum 76249
- Lake Dallas City Hall Community Room, 212 Main St. in Lake Dallas 75065
- Lakewood Village Town Hall Council Chambers, 100 Highridge Dr. in Lakewood Village 75068
- Lantana Community Event Center, 1301 Haverford Ln. in Lantana 76226
- Castle Hills Community Center, Banquet Room, 2501 Queen Margaret Dr. in Lewisville 75056
- Castle Hills North Community Center, Banquet Room, 201 Anna Ave. in Lewisville 75056
- Frederick P. Herring Recreation Center Multipurpose Room, 191 Civic Circle in Lewisville 75067
- The Vista, Space 2106, 2401 S. Stemmons Fwy. in Lewisville 75067
- Thrive Recreation Center, Sage Meeting Room, 1950 S. Valley Pkwy. in Lewisville 75067
- Little Elm Town Hall Council Conference Room, 100 W. Eldorado Pkwy. in Little Elm 75068
- Northlake Town Hall, Ste. 300 Chamber Room, 1500 Commons Cir. in Northlake 76226
- Oak Point City Hall Community Room, 100-B Naylor Rd. in Oak Point 75068
- Pilot Point Senior Center, Room #1, 310 S. Washington St. in Pilot Point 76258
- Ponder Town Hall Council Chambers, 102 W. Bailey St. in Ponder 76259
- Artesia Community Center, South Amenity Center, 1550 Artesia Blvd. in Prosper 75078
- Roanoke Public Library, Meeting Room A&B, 308 S. Walnut St. in Roanoke 76262
- Sanger Community Center, Great Room, 101 Freese Dr. in Sanger 76266
- Shady Shores Community Center, Council Chambers, 101 S. Shady Shores Rd. in Shady Shores 76208
- The Colony Annex, Annex Building, 6804 Main St. in The Colony 75056
- Trophy Club MUD No. 1 Building, Boardroom, 100 Municipal Dr. in Trophy Club 76262