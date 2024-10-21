© 2024 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

November 2024 early voting locations in North Texas

KERA | By Domini Davis
Published October 21, 2024 at 12:10 PM CDT
A voter heads to a polling site at Faith Presbyterian Church in the Travis Heights neighborhood of Austin on Election Day.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
A voter heads to a polling site at Faith Presbyterian Church in the Travis Heights neighborhood of Austin on Election Day.

Early voting is underway in North Texas! From Oct. 21-Nov. 1, you can vote early at these locations. Election Day is Nov. 5.

Tarrant County

Early voting hours:
Oct. 21-25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Oct. 26, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Oct. 28-31, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov. 1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

  • Bob Duncan Center, 2800 S. Center Street in Arlington 76014
  • Elzie Odom Athletic Center, 1601 NE Green Oaks Boulevard in Arlington 76006
  • City of Arlington South Service Center, 1100 SW Green Oaks Boulevard in Arlington 76017
  • Ron Wright Lake Arlington Branch Library, 4000 West Green Oaks Boulevard in Arlington 76016
  • Tarrant County Subcourthouse in Arlington, 700 E. Abram Street 76010
  • Tarrant County College Southeast Campus ESCT – The HUB, 1st floor 2100 Southeast Parkway in Arlington 76018
  • University of Texas at Arlington Maverick Activities Center, 500 W. Nedderman Drive in Arlington 76019
  • Azle ISD PD, 483 Sandy Beach Road, Suite A in Azle 76020
  • Bedford Public Library, 2424 Forest Ridge Drive in Bedford 76021
  • Benbrook Community Center, 228 San Angelo Avenue in Benbrook 76126
  • Blue Mound Community Center, 1824 Fagan Drive in Blue Mound 76131
  • Colleyville Recreation Center Annex A, 5008 Roberts Road in Colleyville 76034
  • Crouch Event Center in Bicentennial Park, 900 E. Glendale Street in Crowley 76036
  • Vietnamese American Community Home, 2117 Roosevelt Drive in Dalworthington Gardens 76013
  • Euless Family Life Senior Center, 300 W. Midway Drive in Euless 76039
  • Forest Hill Civic and Convention Center, 6901 Wichita Street in Forest Hill 76140
  • Charles F. Griffin Building, 3212 Miller Avenue in Fort Worth 76119
  • Como Community Center, 4660 Horne Street in Fort Worth 76107
  • Diamond Hill/Jarvis Branch Library, 1300 NE 35th Street in Fort Worth 76106
  • Dionne Phillips Bagsby Southwest Subcourthouse, 6551 Granbury Road in Fort Worth 76133
  • Golden Triangle Branch Library, 4264 Golden Triangle Boulevard in Fort Worth 76244
  • Handley‐Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty Street in Fort Worth 76112
  • James Avenue Service Center, 5001 James Avenue in Fort Worth 76115
  • Northside Community Center, 1100 NW 18th Street in Fort Worth 76164
  • Southside Community Center, 959 E. Rosedale Street in Fort Worth 76104
  • Southwest Community Center, 6300 Welch Avenue in Fort Worth 76133
  • Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary Price Hall ‐ Lobby, 4521 Frazier Avenue in Fort Worth 76115
  • Summerglen Branch Library, 4205 Basswood Boulevard in Fort Worth 76137
  • Tarrant County College Northwest Campus WFSC 1403A, 4801 Marine Creek Parkway in Fort Worth 76179
  • Tarrant County College South Campus Student Center SSTU 1112, 5301 Campus Drive in Fort Worth 76119
  • Tarrant County Elections Center Main Early Voting Site (Principal sitio de votación adelantada) (Trung Tâm Bầu Cử Sớm), 2700 Premier Street in Fort Worth 76111
  • Tarrant County Plaza Building, 201 Burnett Street in Fort Worth 76102
  • Texas Christian University Brown‐Lupton University Union, 2901 Stadium Drive in Fort Worth 76129
  • UNT – Health Science Center IREB ‐ Lobby, 3430 Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth 76107
  • Worth Heights Community Center, 3551 New York Avenue in Fort Worth 76110
  • Asia Times Square Main building (edificio principal) (Tòa nhà chính), 2625 W Pioneer Parkway in Grand Prairie 75051
  • Grapevine Public Library, 1201 Municipal Way in Grapevine 76051
  • Haltom City Senior Center, 3201 Friendly Lane in Haltom City 76117
  • Legacy Learning Center Northwest ISD, 501 School House Road in Haslet 76052
  • Brookside Center, 1244 Brookside Drive in Hurst 76053
  • Tarrant County Northeast Courthouse, 645 Grapevine Highway in Hurst 76054
  • Tarrant County College Northeast Campus Student Center NSTU 1506 – The Galley, 828 W. Harwood Road in Hurst 76054
  • Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway in Keller 76248
  • Kennedale Community Center, 316 W. 3rd Street in Kennedale 76060
  • Sheriff’s Office North Patrol Division, 6651 Lake Worth Boulevard in Lake Worth 76135
  • Tarrant County Subcourthouse at Mansfield, 1100 E.Broad Street in Mansfield 76063
  • Vernon Newsom Stadium, 3700 E. Broad Street in Mansfield 76063
  • City Point United Methodist Church Duncan Family Life Center, 7301 Glenview Drive in North Richland Hills 76180
  • Former Bursey Road Senior Adult Center, 7301 Bursey Road North in Richland Hills 76182
  • Southlake Town Hall, 1400 Main Street in Southlake 76092
  • White Settlement Public Library, 8215 White Settlement Road in White Settlement 76108

Dallas County

Early voting hours:
Oct. 21-25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Oct. 26, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Oct. 27, noon-6 p.m.
Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

  • Balch Springs Recreation Center, 4372 Shepherd Ln, Balch Springs, Texas, 75180
  • Josey Ranch Lake Library, 1700 Keller Springs Road in Carrollton 75006
  • Madinah Masjid of Carrollton, 2180 Old Denton Road in Carrollton 75006
  • A E Sims Cedar Hill Rec Center, 310 E Parkerville Road in Cedar Hill 75104
  • Coppell Town Center, 255 E Parkway Blvd in Coppell 75019
  • Audelia Road Branch Library, 10045 Audelia Road in Dallas 75238
  • Cedar Valley Campus-Dallas College, 3030 N Dallas Avenue in Lancaster 75134
  • El Centro Campus-Dallas College, 801 Main Street in Dallas 75202
  • Elections Training / Warehouse, 1460 Round Table Drive in Dallas 75247
  • For Oak Cliff, 907 E Ledbetter Drive in Dallas 75216
  • Fretz Park Library, 6990 Belt Line Road in Dallas 75254
  • Friendship West Baptist Church, 2020 W Wheatland Road in Dallas 75232
  • George L Allen Sr Court Building, 600 Commerce Street in Dallas 75202
  • Grauwyler Park Recreation Center, 7780 Harry Hines Blvd in Dallas 75235
  • Hamilton Park UMC, 11881 Schroeder Road in Dallas 75243
  • Harry Stone Recreation Center, 2403 Millmar Drive in Dallas 75228
  • Highland Hills Library, 6200 Bonnie View Road in Dallas 75241
  • Jaycee Zaragoza Recreation Center, 3114 Clymer Street in Dallas 75212
  • Kiest Recreation Center, 3081 S Hampton Road in Dallas 75224
  • Lochwood Branch Library, 11221 Lochwood Blvd in Dallas 75218
  • Marsh Lane Baptist Church, 10716 Marsh Lane in Dallas 75229
  • Martin Weiss Recreation Center, 1111 Martindell Avenue in Dallas 75211
  • MLK Jr Branch Library, 2922 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd in Dallas 75215
  • Mountain Creek Library, 6102 Mountain Creek Pkwy in Dallas 75249
  • Mountain View Campus-Dallas College, 4849 W Illinois Avenue in Dallas 75211
  • Northway Christian Church, 7202 W Northwest Hwy in Dallas 75225
  • Oak Cliff Government Center, 702 E Jefferson Blvd in Dallas 75203
  • Oak Gardens Church, 4008 S Polk Street in Dallas 75224
  • Oak Lawn Branch Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road in Dallas 75219
  • Paul L Dunbar Library, 2008 E Kiest Blvd in Dallas 75216
  • Pleasant Grove Ctr-Dallas College, 802 S Buckner Blvd in Dallas 75217
  • Richland Campus-Dallas College, 9596 Walnut Street in Dallas 75243
  • Royal Lane Baptist Church, 6707 Royal Lane in Dallas 75230
  • Samuell Grand Recreation Center, 6200 E Grand Ave in Dallas 75223
  • Skyline Branch Library, 6006 Everglade Road in Dallas 75227
  • St Paul’s Church, 6464 E Lovers Lane in Dallas 75214
  • West Dallas Center-Dallas College, 3330 N Hampton Road in Dallas 75212
  • Disciple Central Community Church, 901 N Polk Street in Desoto 75115
  • Duncanville Library, 201 James Collins Blvd in Duncanville 75116
  • Brookhaven Campus-Dallas College, 3939 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch 75244
  • Farmers Branch Manske Library, 13613 Webb Chapel Road in Dallas 75234
  • Garland Center-Dallas College, 675 W Walnut Street in Garland 75040
  • Makkah Masjid (IDEA), 3301 W Buckingham Road in Garland 75042
  • North Garland Branch Library, 3845 N Garland Ave in Garland 75040
  • South Garland Branch Library, 4845 Broadway Blvd in Garland 75043
  • Vietnamese Community Center, 3221 Belt Line Road in Garland 75044
  • Glenn Heights Community Center, 1938 S Hampton Road in Red Oak 75154
  • Betty Warmack Library, 760 Bardin Road in Grand Prairie 75052
  • Crosswinds High School, 1100 N Carrier Pkwy in Grand Prairie 75050
  • Our Redeemer Lutheran Church-GP, 4729 S Carrier Pkwy in Grand Prairie 75052
  • The Summit, 2975 Esplanade Drive in Grand Prairie 75052
  • Hutchins City Hall, 321 N Main Street in Hutchins 75141
  • Bear Creek Community Church, 2700 Finley Road in Irving 75062
  • Irving Arts Center, 3333 N Macarthur Blvd in Irving 75062
  • Irving City Hall, 825 W Irving Blvd in Irving 75060
  • North Lake Campus-Dallas College, 5001 N Macarthur Blvd in Irving 75038
  • Valley Ranch Library, 401 Cimarron Trail in Irving 75063
  • Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library, 1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy in Lancaster 75134
  • Eastfield Campus-Dallas College, 3737 Motley Drive in Mesquite 75150
  • Florence Recreation Center, 2501 Whitson Way in Mesquite 75150
  • Lakeside Activity Center, 101 Holley Park Drive in Mesquite 75149
  • University Park UMC, 4024 Caruth Blvd in Dallas 75225
  • Islamic Association of North Texas, 840 Abrams Road in Richardson 75081
  • Ministerios Charisma, 740 Melrose Dr in Richardson 75080
  • Freedom Place Church, 4111 Main Street in Rowlett 75088
  • Rowlett Community Centre, 5300 Main Street in Rowlett 75088
  • Sachse City Hall, 3815 Sachse Road in Sachse 75048
  • Seagoville City Hall, 702 N Highway 175 in Seagoville 75159
  • Sunnyvale Town Hall, 127 N. Collins Road in Sunnyvale 75182
  • Addison Conference Centre, 15650 Addison Road in Addison 75001
  • Wilmer Community Center, Davidson Plaza in Wilmer 75172

Collin County

Check the county website for more information.

  • Allen ISD Service Center, Main Lobby, 1451 N. Watters Road in Allen 75013
  • Allen Municipal Courts Facility, Community Room, 301 Century Parkway in Allen
  • Anna Municipal Complex - Lobby, 120 W. 7th Street in Anna 75409
  • Blue Ridge Community Center - Main Room, 200 W Tilton Street in Blue Ridge 75424
  • Carpenter Park Recreation Center - South Lobby, 6701 Coit Road in Plano 75024
  • Children's Health StarCenter - Activity Room, 6993 Stars Avenue in McKinney 75070
  • Collin College Celina Campus - Classroom CEC110, 2505 Kinship Parkway in Celina 75009
  • Collin College Farmersville Campus - Atrium, 501 S Collin Parkway in Farmersville 75442
  • Collin College Frisco Campus - Building J, Room 113, 9700 Wade Boulevard in Frisco 75035
  • Collin College Higher Education Center - Atrium, 3452 Spur 399 in McKinney 75069
  • Collin College McKinney Campus - Atrium C Square, 2200 University Drive in McKinney 75071
  • Collin College Plano Campus - Atrium D Square, 2800 E Spring Creek Parkway in Plano 75074
  • Collin College Wylie Campus - Lobby, 391 Country Club Road in Wylie 75098
  • Collin County Elections - Voting Room, 2010 Redbud Boulevard in McKinney 75069
  • Davis Library - Children's Program Room, 7501 Independence Parkway A in Plano 75025
  • Frisco Fire Station #5 - Training Room, 14300 Eldorado Pkwy in Frisco 75035
  • Frisco Fire Station #8 - Training Room, 14700 Rolater Road in Frisco 75035
  • Gay Library - Meeting Room, 6861 W Eldorado Parkway in McKinney 75070
  • Haggard Library - Programs Room, 2501 Coit Road in Plano 75075
  • Harrington Library - Thelma Rice Sproles Program Room, 1501 18th Street in Plano 75074
  • Josephine City Hall - Council Chambers, 201 Main Street in Josephine 75173
  • Lavon City Hall - Gymnasium, 120 School Road in Lavon 75166
  • Liberty Recreation Center - Classroom A, 2601 Glencliff Drive in Plano 75075
  • Lovejoy ISD Administration Building - Portable #1 Training Room, 259 Country Club Road in Allen 75002
  • Lucas Community Center - Community Room, 665 Country Club Road in Lucas 75002
  • McKinney Fire Station #10 - Community Room, 1150 Olympic Crossing in McKinney 75071
  • McKinney Fire Station #5 - Community Room, 6600 Virginia Parkway in McKinney 75071
  • McKinney Fire Station #7 - Community Room, 861 Independence Parkway in McKinney 75072
  • McKinney Fire Station #9 - Community Room, 4900 Summit View Drive in McKinney 75071
  • Melissa Public Safety Building - Court Room, 2402 McKinney Street in Melissa 75454
  • Methodist Medical Center Richardson - Conference Room A, 2831 E President George Bush Highway in Richardson 75082
  • Michael J Felix Community Center - Rooms A and B, 3815-E Sachse Road in Sachse 75048
  • Murphy Activity Center - The Great Hall, 201 N Murphy Road in Murphy 75094
  • Old Settlers Recreation Center - North Multi-Purpose Room, 1201 E Louisiana Street in McKinney 75069
  • Parker City Hall - Council Chambers, 5700 E Parker Road in Parker 75002
  • Parr Library - Programs Room, 6200 Windhaven Parkway in Plano 75093
  • Princeton Municipal Center - 615 Training Room, 2000 E Princeton Drive in Princeton 75407
  • Prosper Town Hall - Community Room, 250 W First Street in Prosper 75078
  • Renner-Frankford Library - Programs Room, 6400 Frankford Road in Dallas 75252
  • Roy and Helen Hall Memorial Library - Dulaney Room, 101 E Hunt Street in McKinney 75069
  • Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church - Youth Church, 920 E 14th Street in Plano 75074
  • St. Paul Town Hall - Council Chambers, 2505 Butscher's Block in St. Paul 75098
  • The Grove at Frisco Commons - Game Room C, 8300 McKinney Road in Frisco 75034
  • Vale Frisco Apartments - The Play Room, 12050 Research Road in Frisco 75033
  • Wylie Community Park Center - Meeting Room East, 800 Thomas Street #100 in Wylie 75098

Denton County

Early voting hours:
Oct 21-26, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

  • Argyle Town Hall, E. Community Room, 308 Denton St. in Argyle 76226
  • Aubrey ISD Administration Building, Professional Development/Board Room, 415 Tisdell Ln. in Aubrey 76227
  • Celina Fire Station #3 4400, Community Room, FM 1385 in Aubrey 76227
  • Bartonville Town Hall, Town Council Chambers, 1941 E. Jeter Rd. in Bartonville 76226
  • Carrollton Public Library, Meeting Room, 4220 N. Josey Ln. in Carrollton 75010
  • Rosemeade Recreation Center lobby, 1330 E. Rosemeade Pkwy. in Carrollton 75007
  • Briarwood Retreat Center chapel, 670 Copper Canyon Rd. in Copper Canyon 76226
  • Corinth City Hall, Council Workshop Room/Council Chambers, 3300 Corinth Pkwy. in Corinth 76208
  • Steven E. Copeland Government Center, Community Room, 1400 FM 424 in Cross Roads 76227
  • Timberglen Recreation Center, Large Room, 3810 Timberglen Rd. in Dallas 75287
  • Denton Civic Center Community Room, 321 E. McKinney St. in Denton 76201
  • Denton County Elections Administration room A111, 701 Kimberly Dr. in Denton 76208
  • North Branch Library Meeting Room 104, 3020 N. Locust St. in Denton 76209
  • North Lakes Recreation Center Multipurpose Room A, 2001 W. Windsor Dr. in Denton 76207
  • Robson Ranch Clubhouse, Bandera/Medina Room, 9428 Ed Robson Circle in Denton 76207
  • South Branch Library Program Room 3228, Teasley Ln. in Denton 76210
  • Texas Woman's University - Hubbard Hall Room 1200, 303 Administration Dr. in Denton 76201
  • University of North Texas - Gateway Center Room 52, 801 North Texas Blvd. in Denton 76201
  • Denton County Southwest Courthouse Community Room, 6200 Canyon Falls Dr. in Flower Mound 76226
  • Flower Mound Community Activity Center Chill Zone, 1200 Gerault Rd. in Flower Mound 75028
  • Flower Mound Fire Station 2 Community Room, 4401 Shiloh Rd. in Flower Mound 75022
  • Flower Mound Municipal Court Training Room, 4150 Kirkpatrick Ln. in Flower Mound 75028
  • Flower Mound Public Library Program Room, 3030 Broadmoor Ln. in Flower Mound 75022
  • Flower Mound Senior Center Ballroom C, 2701 W. Windsor Dr. in Flower Mound 75028
  • Frisco Fire Station #4 Training Room, 4485 Cotton Gin Rd. in Frisco 75034
  • Frisco Fire Station #6 Training Room, 3535 Eldorado Pkwy. in Frisco 75033
  • Frisco Fire Station #7 Training Room, 330 W. Stonebrook Pkwy. in Frisco 75036
  • Frisco Government Center Community Room, 5533 FM 423 in Frisco 75036
  • Frisco ISD Transportation West Facility, Lobby/Atrium Area, 10701 Dallas Pkwy. in Frisco 75033
  • Hackberry City Hall Chambers, 119 Maxwell Rd. in Frisco 75036
  • Hickory Creek Town Hall Lobby, 1075 Ronald Reagan Ave. in Hickory Creek 75065
  • Highland Village Municipal Complex, Police Training Room, 1000 Highland Village Rd. in Highland Village 75077
  • Justin Municipal Complex, City Council Chambers, 415 N. College Ave. in Justin 76247
  • Northwest ISD Administration Building, Portable 12, 2001 Texan Dr. in Justin 76247
  • Krum ISD Administration Building Boardroom, 1200 Bobcat Blvd. in Krum 76249
  • Lake Dallas City Hall Community Room, 212 Main St. in Lake Dallas 75065
  • Lakewood Village Town Hall Council Chambers, 100 Highridge Dr. in Lakewood Village 75068
  • Lantana Community Event Center, 1301 Haverford Ln. in Lantana 76226
  • Castle Hills Community Center, Banquet Room, 2501 Queen Margaret Dr. in Lewisville 75056
  • Castle Hills North Community Center, Banquet Room, 201 Anna Ave. in Lewisville 75056
  • Frederick P. Herring Recreation Center Multipurpose Room, 191 Civic Circle in Lewisville 75067
  • The Vista, Space 2106, 2401 S. Stemmons Fwy. in Lewisville 75067
  • Thrive Recreation Center, Sage Meeting Room, 1950 S. Valley Pkwy. in Lewisville 75067
  • Little Elm Town Hall Council Conference Room, 100 W. Eldorado Pkwy. in Little Elm 75068
  • Northlake Town Hall, Ste. 300 Chamber Room, 1500 Commons Cir. in Northlake 76226
  • Oak Point City Hall Community Room, 100-B Naylor Rd. in Oak Point 75068
  • Pilot Point Senior Center, Room #1, 310 S. Washington St. in Pilot Point 76258
  • Ponder Town Hall Council Chambers, 102 W. Bailey St. in Ponder 76259
  • Artesia Community Center, South Amenity Center, 1550 Artesia Blvd. in Prosper 75078
  • Roanoke Public Library, Meeting Room A&B, 308 S. Walnut St. in Roanoke 76262
  • Sanger Community Center, Great Room, 101 Freese Dr. in Sanger 76266
  • Shady Shores Community Center, Council Chambers, 101 S. Shady Shores Rd. in Shady Shores 76208
  • The Colony Annex, Annex Building, 6804 Main St. in The Colony 75056
  • Trophy Club MUD No. 1 Building, Boardroom, 100 Municipal Dr. in Trophy Club 76262
Tags
Elections 2024 Votingearly votingElections 2024Dallas CountyTarrant CountyCollin CountyDenton County
Domini Davis
See stories by Domini Davis