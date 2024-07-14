© 2024 KERA News
President Biden postpones Texas visit after Trump assassination attempt

KERA | By Katy McAfee | KUT
Published July 14, 2024 at 1:38 PM CDT
President Biden makes remarks at the Brownsville Border Patrol Station in Olmitos, Texas, after meeting with Border Patrol agents and local officials in February.
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán / The Texas Newsroom
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
/
The Texas Newsroom

President Biden makes remarks at the Brownsville Border Patrol Station in Olmitos, Texas, after meeting with Border Patrol agents and local officials in February.

President Biden postponed a visit to Austin until later this month following an attempted assassination at former President Donald Trump's rally Saturday.

Biden planned to deliver a speech at the LBJ Presidential Library Monday to commemorate 60 years since the Civil Rights Act was signed.

“Given the unfortunate events of the last 24 hours, we anticipated that the President's schedule could change anytime,” Mark K. Updegrove, President & CEO of the LBJ Foundation, said in a statement. “We are honored President Biden remains committed to joining us at the LBJ Library to mark the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act and we look forward to hosting him later this month.”

This is a developing story.

