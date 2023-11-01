© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Dallas Symphony will tour Europe for the first time in more than 10 years

KERA | By Jerome Weeks
Published November 1, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra with music director Fabio Luisi.
Sylva Elzafon
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra with music director Fabio Luisi.

It's the most extensive tour the Dallas Symphony has done in years. Music director Fabio Luisi will lead 10 concerts in Madrid, Frankfurt, Munich, Vienna, Cologne, Brussels and three other cities. And all of this will be done in just two weeks.

In comparison, the last time the DSO was in Europe— in 2013 with former music director Jaap van Zweden — the orchestra played to some acclaim in Amsterdam, Vienna and Hamburg.

In addition to standard classical fare, such as Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6, the "Pathetique," and Mahler's Symphony No. 5, the DSO will offer What Keeps Me Awake by former DSO composer-in-residence Angélica Negrón. Also included will be the European premiere of composer-in-residence Sophia Jani’s new work, Flare, in her hometown of Munich, Germany.

This is the orchestra's first international tour with Luisi as conductor. Accompanying the DSO will be three celebrated soloists: violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, baritone Thomas Hampsonand violinist James Ehnes.

Violinist Anna Sophie-Mutter performing in Vienna.
Julia Wesley
/
Julia Wesley
Violinist Anna Sophie-Mutter performing in Vienna.

The DSO's complete summer 2024 tour schedule:

  • Monday, June 3, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
    Auditorio del Palacio de Congresos | Zaragoza, Spain

    ANGÉLICA NEGRÓN What Keeps Me Awake
    WEILL Four Walt Whitman Songs (with Thomas Hampson, baritone)
    TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5 in E minor

  • Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
    Auditorio Nacional de Musica | Madrid, Spain

    MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto in E minor (with James Ehnes, violin)
    TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 6, “Pathétique”

  • Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
    Auditorio Nacional de Musica | Madrid, Spain

    ANGÉLICA NEGRÓN What Keeps Me Awake
    WEILL Four Walt Whitman Songs (with Thomas Hampson, baritone)
    TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5 in E minor

  • Friday, June 7, 2024, at 8:00 p.m.
    Alte Oper Frankfurt | Frankfurt, Germany

    ANGÉLICA NEGRÓN What Keeps Me Awake
    WILLIAMS Violin Concerto No. 2 (with Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin)
    TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5 in E minor

  • Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 8:00 p.m.
    Konzerthaus Freiburg | Freiburg, Germany

    WILLIAMS Violin Concerto No. 2 (with Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin)
    MAHLER Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp minor

  • Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 8:00 p.m.
    Isarphilharmonie | Munich, Germany

    SOPHIA JANI Flare
    WILLIAMS Violin Concerto No. 2 (with Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin)
    TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5 in E minor

  • Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 8:00 p.m.
    Elbphilharmonie | Hamburg, Germany

    ANGÉLICA NEGRÓN What Keeps Me Awake
    WILLIAMS Violin Concerto No. 2 (with Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin)
    TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5 in E minor

  • Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
    Konzerthaus Wien | Vienna, Austria

    ANGÉLICA NEGRÓN What Keeps Me Awake
    WILLIAMS Violin Concerto No. 2 (with Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin)
    TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 6, “Pathétique”

  • Friday, June 14, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.
    Kolner Philharmonie | Cologne, Germany

    ANGÉLICA NEGRÓN What Keeps Me Awake
    WILLIAMS Violin Concerto No. 2 (with Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin)
    TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5 in E Minor

  • Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 8:00 p.m.
    Philharmonie Essen Alfried-Krupp-Saal | Essen, Germany

    WILLIAMS Violin Concerto No. 2 (with Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin)
    MAHLER Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp minor

  • Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.
    Bozar Music | Brussels, Belgium

    WILLIAMS Violin Concerto No. 2 (with Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin)
    MAHLER Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp minor
Tags
Arts & Culture KERA Newsclassical musicDallas Symphony Orchestra
Jerome Weeks
Jerome Weeks is the Art&Seek producer-reporter for KERA. A professional critic for more than two decades, he was the book columnist for The Dallas Morning News for ten years and the paper’s theater critic for ten years before that. His writing has appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle, Los Angeles Times, Newsday, American Theatre and Men’s Vogue magazines.
See stories by Jerome Weeks