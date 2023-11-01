The Dallas Symphony will tour Europe for the first time in more than 10 years
It's the most extensive tour the Dallas Symphony has done in years. Music director Fabio Luisi will lead 10 concerts in Madrid, Frankfurt, Munich, Vienna, Cologne, Brussels and three other cities. And all of this will be done in just two weeks.
In comparison, the last time the DSO was in Europe— in 2013 with former music director Jaap van Zweden — the orchestra played to some acclaim in Amsterdam, Vienna and Hamburg.
In addition to standard classical fare, such as Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6, the "Pathetique," and Mahler's Symphony No. 5, the DSO will offer What Keeps Me Awake by former DSO composer-in-residence Angélica Negrón. Also included will be the European premiere of composer-in-residence Sophia Jani’s new work, Flare, in her hometown of Munich, Germany.
This is the orchestra's first international tour with Luisi as conductor. Accompanying the DSO will be three celebrated soloists: violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, baritone Thomas Hampsonand violinist James Ehnes.
The DSO's complete summer 2024 tour schedule:
Monday, June 3, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
Auditorio del Palacio de Congresos | Zaragoza, Spain
ANGÉLICA NEGRÓN What Keeps Me Awake
WEILL Four Walt Whitman Songs (with Thomas Hampson, baritone)
TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5 in E minor
Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
Auditorio Nacional de Musica | Madrid, Spain
MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto in E minor (with James Ehnes, violin)
TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 6, “Pathétique”
Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
Auditorio Nacional de Musica | Madrid, Spain
ANGÉLICA NEGRÓN What Keeps Me Awake
WEILL Four Walt Whitman Songs (with Thomas Hampson, baritone)
TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5 in E minor
Friday, June 7, 2024, at 8:00 p.m.
Alte Oper Frankfurt | Frankfurt, Germany
ANGÉLICA NEGRÓN What Keeps Me Awake
WILLIAMS Violin Concerto No. 2 (with Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin)
TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5 in E minor
Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 8:00 p.m.
Konzerthaus Freiburg | Freiburg, Germany
WILLIAMS Violin Concerto No. 2 (with Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin)
MAHLER Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp minor
Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 8:00 p.m.
Isarphilharmonie | Munich, Germany
SOPHIA JANI Flare
WILLIAMS Violin Concerto No. 2 (with Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin)
TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5 in E minor
Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 8:00 p.m.
Elbphilharmonie | Hamburg, Germany
ANGÉLICA NEGRÓN What Keeps Me Awake
WILLIAMS Violin Concerto No. 2 (with Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin)
TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5 in E minor
Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
Konzerthaus Wien | Vienna, Austria
ANGÉLICA NEGRÓN What Keeps Me Awake
WILLIAMS Violin Concerto No. 2 (with Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin)
TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 6, “Pathétique”
Friday, June 14, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.
Kolner Philharmonie | Cologne, Germany
ANGÉLICA NEGRÓN What Keeps Me Awake
WILLIAMS Violin Concerto No. 2 (with Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin)
TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5 in E Minor
Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 8:00 p.m.
Philharmonie Essen Alfried-Krupp-Saal | Essen, Germany
WILLIAMS Violin Concerto No. 2 (with Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin)
MAHLER Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp minor
Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.
Bozar Music | Brussels, Belgium
WILLIAMS Violin Concerto No. 2 (with Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin)
MAHLER Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp minor