How and where to get cool in North Texas
Staying cool during Texas summers can be difficult. Here are some tips on staying cool at home, plus where to find a cooling station in North Texas.
ERCOT recommended energy-saving tips include:
- Use ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate cold air
- Close curtains and blinds on windows that receive direct sunlight
- Avoid using washers, dryers or other large appliances
- Unplug or turn off non-essential lights and appliances
North Texas cooling stations
The Salvation Army runs several cooling stations across North Texas.
- Arlington Corps Community Center, 712 W. Abram St.
- Carr P. Collins Social Service Center, 5302 Harry Hines Blvd.
- Denton Corps Community Center, 1508 McKinney St.
- Garland Corps Community Center, 451 W. Avenue D
- Irving Corps Community Center, 250 E. Grauwyler Road
- Lewisville Corps Community Center, 206 W. Main St.
- McKinney Corps Community Center, 600 Wilson Creek Parkway
- Oak Cliff Corps Community Center, 1617 W. Jefferson Blvd.
- Pleasant Grove Corps Community Center, 8341 Elam Road
- Plano Corps Community Center, 3528 14th St.
- Waxahachie Corps Community Center, 620 Farley St.
Beginning June 23, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is turning transit stations into cooling centers. They will be open 7 days a week, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information is available at DART Customer Service at (214) 979-1111.
- Addison Transit Center
- Arapaho Center Station
- Bernal/Singleton Transfer Location
- CBD East Transfer Center
- CBD West Transfer Center
- Cockrell Hill Transfer Location
- Downtown Garland Station
- Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station
- Hampton Station
- Illinois Station
- J.B. Jackson Jr. Transit Center/MLK Jr. Station
- Jack Hatchell Transit Center
- Lake June Station
- Lake Ray Hubbard Transit Center
- Ledbetter Station
- Parker Road Station
- Red Bird Transit Center
- South Garland Transit Center