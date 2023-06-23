How and where to get cool in North Texas

ERCOT recommended energy-saving tips include:



Use ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate cold air

Close curtains and blinds on windows that receive direct sunlight

Avoid using washers, dryers or other large appliances

Unplug or turn off non-essential lights and appliances

North Texas cooling stations

The Salvation Army runs several cooling stations across North Texas.

Locations include:



Arlington Corps Community Center, 712 W. Abram St.

Carr P. Collins Social Service Center, 5302 Harry Hines Blvd.

Denton Corps Community Center, 1508 McKinney St.

Garland Corps Community Center, 451 W. Avenue D

Irving Corps Community Center, 250 E. Grauwyler Road

Lewisville Corps Community Center, 206 W. Main St.

McKinney Corps Community Center, 600 Wilson Creek Parkway

Oak Cliff Corps Community Center, 1617 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Pleasant Grove Corps Community Center, 8341 Elam Road

Plano Corps Community Center, 3528 14th St.

Waxahachie Corps Community Center, 620 Farley St.

Beginning June 23, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is turning transit stations into cooling centers. They will be open 7 days a week, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information is available at DART Customer Service at (214) 979-1111.