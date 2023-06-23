© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
How and where to get cool in North Texas

KERA | By KERA News
Published June 23, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT
Staying cool during Texas summers can be difficult. Here are some tips on staying cool at home, plus where to find a cooling station in North Texas.

ERCOT recommended energy-saving tips include:

  • Use ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate cold air
  • Close curtains and blinds on windows that receive direct sunlight
  • Avoid using washers, dryers or other large appliances
  • Unplug or turn off non-essential lights and appliances

North Texas cooling stations

The Salvation Army runs several cooling stations across North Texas.

Locations include:

  • Arlington Corps Community Center, 712 W. Abram St.
  • Carr P. Collins Social Service Center, 5302 Harry Hines Blvd.
  • Denton Corps Community Center, 1508 McKinney St.
  • Garland Corps Community Center, 451 W. Avenue D
  • Irving Corps Community Center, 250 E. Grauwyler Road
  • Lewisville Corps Community Center, 206 W. Main St.
  • McKinney Corps Community Center, 600 Wilson Creek Parkway
  • Oak Cliff Corps Community Center, 1617 W. Jefferson Blvd.
  • Pleasant Grove Corps Community Center, 8341 Elam Road
  • Plano Corps Community Center, 3528 14th St.
  • Waxahachie Corps Community Center, 620 Farley St.

Beginning June 23, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is turning transit stations into cooling centers. They will be open 7 days a week, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information is available at DART Customer Service at (214) 979-1111.

  • Addison Transit Center
  • Arapaho Center Station
  • Bernal/Singleton Transfer Location
  • CBD East Transfer Center
  • CBD West Transfer Center
  • Cockrell Hill Transfer Location
  • Downtown Garland Station
  • Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station
  • Hampton Station
  • Illinois Station
  • J.B. Jackson Jr. Transit Center/MLK Jr. Station
  • Jack Hatchell Transit Center
  • Lake June Station
  • Lake Ray Hubbard Transit Center
  • Ledbetter Station
  • Parker Road Station
  • Red Bird Transit Center
  • South Garland Transit Center
