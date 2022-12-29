Meow Wolf, a Santa Fe staple, makes its long-awaited debut in Grapevine in 2023

Explore more Arts Access stories.

Visitors who drop by Grapevine Mills next year will be able to do much more than shop. Santa Fe-based immersive art company Meow Wolf is bringing its fourth permanent installation to the mall in 2023.

Over 40 artists, half of them from Texas, will display their artwork at the new location. Among them is Dallas-based Dan Lam whose vibrantly colored, drippy sculptures have become popular on TikTok and Instagram.

In 29,000 square feet and 30 rooms, viewers can expect everything from “alien topography to figurative metaphors of race, culture and gender.”

Other North Texas artists to be featured include Ryan Chen, Carlos Donjuan, Morgan Grasham and Adam Palmer.

Meow Wolf is known for its quirky, otherworldly rethinking of art and art spaces with locations in Santa Fe, Denver and Las Vegas. Its unlikely origin story, including a financial boost from Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, has been captured in a feature-length documentary.

Another permanent location is planned in Houston’s Fifth Ward in 2024.

Arts Access is a partnership between The Dallas Morning News and KERA that expands local arts, music and culture coverage through the lens of access and equity.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.

