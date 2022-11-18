This pedestrian bridge has been a common sight in Arlington for 40 years. Why is it being torn down?

The bridge connected the hospital to an employee parking lot. However, the hospital system's construction of a parking garage diminished the need for it, hospital President Blake Kretz said in a statement.

"While the pedestrian bridge has been a common sight for more than 40 years for travelers on W. Randol Mill Road, the need for it had simply diminished with the expansion of our hospital campus and other closer, alternative parking options," Kretz wrote.

The bridge was also in need of costly repairs, according to the press release.

Texas Health Arlington Memorial did not make a representative available for an interview about the cost.

Instead, a spokesperson over text said the bridge needed "significant concrete and steel reinforcement repairs," and 20-25 employees used the bridge daily.

Pressed further for a cost estimate, the spokesperson responded, "We don't have one."

Randol Mill Road around the bridge will close from 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, to 6 a.m. Sunday while the bridge is dismantled.

