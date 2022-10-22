Fresh Air Weekend: Remembering Angela Lansbury; 'New Yorker' critic Hua Hsu

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Remembering Angela Lansbury, a legend of the stage and screen: The Tony Award-winning actor starred in the Broadway musicals Mame, Gypsy and Sweeney Todd, as well as the TV series, Murder, She Wrote. Lansbury died Oct. 11. Originally broadcast in 1980 and 2000.

A farmer gets dumped by his best friend in 'The Banshees of Inisherin': Colin Farrell plays the sweet-souled Irish farmer in Martin McDonagh's film. One day, his friend Colm (Brendan Gleeson) abruptly refuses to join him for their usual afternoon pint down at the pub.

'New Yorker' culture critic says music and mixtapes helped make sense of himself: The son of Taiwanese immigrants, Hua Hsu defined himself as a teen by the music he loved. The murder of a close friend when he was in college changed the course of his life. His memoir is Stay True.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

