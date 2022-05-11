Apple discontinues the iPod, but you can buy an iPod touch while supplies last

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Apple is discontinuing the iPod, introduced in 2001 as a new way to listen to music on a device that could hold up to a thousand CD-quality songs. Thing is, though, with streaming services, they became largely obsolete. You can still buy the iPod Touch while supplies last, or I could sell you my iPod. It still works, and it's loaded with hundreds of new wave hits of the '80s. Imagine Siouxsie and the Banshees, Echo and the Bunnymen and Depeche Mode all a thumb's touch away.

