NASA sent a doctor to International Space Station as a hologram

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. NASA made a giant leap forward without going anywhere. The space agency tried teleportation. - you know, like in "Star Trek," where the characters go from the Enterprise to some creepy planet? NASA put a flight surgeon on the International Space Station. OK, Josef Schmid didn't actually go there; he was sent as a hologram, talked to the crew, looked around and even created the appearance of shaking hands. He called it a new way of human exploration. It's MORNING EDITION.