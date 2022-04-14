© 2022 KERA News
The renown of the Trapp family of Esko, Minn., has reached new heights

Published April 14, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

The renown of the Trapp family of Esko, Minn., has reached new heights. New heights - that's a joke, see, because Guinness World Records has declared them the tallest family in the world. The family has five members. The shortest is 6'3". The tallest - also the youngest - is 7 foot 3. The family's three kids, now adults in their 20s, were all active in sports and were recruited to play either volleyball or basketball in college.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

