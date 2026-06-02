The world’s biggest sporting event is coming to North Texas and suddenly, it’s not just about soccer, it’s about us. The crowds, the cultures, the watch parties, the economy, the traffic -- how do you plug in and why does it matter? When the World Comes to Texas is KERA News’ limited-series podcast that follows this spectacle coming to our backyard.
How to commentate soccer for those who can't see
Sports commentary can be one of the most essential parts of the experience ofa game, whetheryou’rewatching it on television or listening to the play-by-play on the radio. But what does that experience feel like whenyou’reblind? Elliott Stockdale is the founder of Hear Sport, an organizationthat provides audio descriptive sports commentary for people who are blind or have low vision. He sat down with Ron and Miranda to talk about how this kind of commentary is different than what you might traditionally hear, and how low vision and blind people can enjoy the games.
Watch the video or listen to the podcast on Spotify or Apple.