Dallas Cowboys could be among the active teams in the first round of the NFL draft

The three-day NFL draft starts Thursday, April 23, in Pittsburgh.

Six teams enter the first round of the draft without a pick. Six others have two picks apiece — including the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys have the 12th and 20th picks, and Jerry Jones has hinted at being aggressive. But it would make more sense for Dallas to trade down in one of those spots to add extra picks because the defense has several needs.

The Denton Record-Chronicle's sports reporter and editor John Fields says picking Ohio State linebacker Sonny Stiles would make sense to improve the teams defense, if he's still available.

"The linebackers' class kind of tapers off a bit after him as far as true first round picks," Fields said. "So if they want to go linebacker, he's kind of the main contender."

He said he could also see the Cowboys drafting Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane or even Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman. But he says there's no real consensus after the number one pick, where the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to take Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

"After that, there's lot up in the air," Fields said. "Lots of possibilities to say the least."

The Cowboys don’t have a second-round pick after sending it to the Jets in a deal for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams before the trade deadline. Moving down from 20 and adding a second-rounder plus other picks is one scenario.

Fields says he's also watching some college players with local ties who could have a shot at being draft early.

Here are the top draft prospects among North Texas players:



Jordyn Tyson — attended John Paul II High School in Frisco, Independence High School in Frisco and graduated from Allen High School in Allen, wide receiver at Arizona State

"A lot of mock drafts have him ranging from early in the 1st round to even late in the 2nd round, but it seems like he's going to be one of the top guys off the board from DFW," Fields said.

Eli Stowers — attended John H. Guyer High School in Denton, quarterback at Texas A&M, tight end at New Mexico State and Vanderbilt

"He's one of top tight end prospects and has been a really strong pass catcher the last two years at Vanderbilt," Fields said.



Jadarian Price — attended Denison High School, running back at Notre Dame

Bud Clark — TCU safety

Kaleb Elarms-Orr — TCU linebacker

Eric McAlister — TCU wide receiver

DJ Rogers — TCU tight end

Namdi Obiazor — TCU linebacker

RJ Maryland — SMU tight end

Matthew Hibner — SMU tight end

Jordan Hudson — SMU wide receiver

Ahmaad Moses — SMU safety

The first round of the draft is Thursday, April 23, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds are on Friday, April 24, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The fourth through seventh rounds will take place Saturday, April 25, starting at noon ET.

All rounds will be shown on NFL Network, NFL+, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes.