Texas women's basketball reaches the Final Four for second year in a row

The Texas women's basketball team will take the court against UCLA in Friday's Final Four game in Phoenix. The winner plays South Carolina or UConn in Sunday's national championship game.

It's the second straight year that the Longhorns have advanced to the NCAA tournament semi-final game. The last time that kind of back-to-back happened was in 1987 when the team was coached by the legendary Jody Conradt.

Conradt remains the only coach to lead a Texas women's basketball team to a national championship. Her 1986 team went 34-0, becoming the first team in NCAA history to complete a perfect season.

The team's current coach, Vic Schaefer, is looking to change that in his sixth year leading the program.

"They're certainly the best team I've had at Texas. No question," Schaefer said at a news conference after the team's 77-41 win over Michigan on Monday. "This team, they got a chance [at a national championship.]"

Schaefer also praised the team's work ethic and chemistry, both on and off the court.

"They're playing for each other. They're having fun. We have really good leadership right now. This is what happens when you have all that come together," he said.

But Schaefer also acknowledged: "We know we've got a big challenge in front of us on Friday, a great team."

Tip off is at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

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