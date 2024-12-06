SMU looks to complete unbeaten season in ACC conference title game against Clemson

SMU had no problems handling the jump to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Now the No. 8 Mustangs (11-1, 8-0, No. 8 CFP) look to complete an unbeaten run through the ACC in their inaugural season when they face perennial conference power Clemson on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The 18th-ranked Tigers (9-3, 7-1, No. 17 CFP) will play in a record 10th ACC championship game in 16 seasons under coach Dabo Swinney.

The Mustangs moved to the ACC after capturing the American Athletic Conference championship in 2023. They have won 17 straight regular-season conference games, going back to 2022.

“We wanted to be at this level. We wanted to play on this stage,” SMU coach Rhett Lashlee said. “We want to be playing in the championship game. ... We have ultimate respect for Clemson, but this is a stage we want to be on.”

Clemson looked as if it might miss out on its second straight title game, but Syracuse stunned then-No. 6 Miami to give the Tigers a spot. They have been dominant once they get there, winning eight of their previous nine ACC title game appearances, the lone loss coming to Georgia Tech in 2009.

“I’m proud of the consistency. Uncommon consistency," Swinney said. “I know we’re supposedly a bad program now and we’re doom and gloom. It’s all downhill and everything’s terrible. But I think we’ve been in this game two of the last three years.”

If the Mustangs win they'll likely wrap up a first-round bye in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. Clemson, which comes in as a 2 1/2-point underdog according to BetMGM Sportsbook, needs a win to qualify for the playoff and likely assure the ACC gets two teams in.

The ACC will receive $4 million for each team that makes the CFP and each team that advances to the playoff quarterfinals and $6 million for each team that advances to the playoff semifinal and championship game. In addition, each conference will receive $3 million to cover expenses from each round for a team participating in the CFP.

No Hurricanes

Swinney said if the Tigers win the national title he’ll invite Syracuse coach Fran Brown to Clemson to ride with him in the championship parade.

“If that happens, like let’s dream big, hey, why not? Fran Brown, he’s going to be riding in the car with me, convertible, through downtown Clemson,” Swinney said.

Jennings’ journey

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings will be playing in his second straight conference championship game.

Jennings was pressed into his first career start last year in the AAC after Preston Stone broke his leg in the regular-season finale. He responded by leading the Mustangs to a 26-14 win, accounting for 266 yards from scrimmage along with a touchdown pass.

Jennings began this season behind Stone on the depth chart, but took over as the starter in Week 4 and has gone 9-0 since with the Mustangs averaging 40.8 points per game. Jennings has thrown for 2,746 yards with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions and is the team’s second-leading rusher with 344 yards and four TDs.

“I’m a lot more confident now for sure,” Jennings said.

Clemson stumbles in

Clemson enters the title game coming off a 17-14 loss to rival South Carolina last week. Linebacker Wade Woodaz said players have put that behind them.

“We’ve got another opportunity and we’ve got to be grateful for that," Woodaz said. "Sitting here and dwelling on the loss to South Carolina isn’t going to help us Saturday. Yes, we have to learn from it, got to look at our mistakes and where we messed up. But in the end, we have another shot and we’ve got to take full advantage of it.”

SMU's adjustments

Brashard Smith, SMU's featured running back, was a receiver before transferring to SMU this season.

He has 1,157 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing, and also has 29 catches for 269 yards and three more scores. In the regular-season finale against California, he had 134 total yards (68 rushing and 66 receiving) with two touchdowns.

“He’s a matchup problem. He’s a good player and defensively you’ve got to account for him,” Lashlee said of Smith. “He's an all-purpose player.”

SMU lost two of its top receivers to season-ending injuries midway through its conference schedule: tight end RJ Maryland — the son of former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Russell Maryland — and receiver Jake Bailey.

Michigan transfer Matthew Hibner took over as the starting tight end and has 15 catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns the last five games after only two catches for 31 yards the first seven. When Bailey got hurt, the Mustangs moved Roderick Daniels Jr. back to receiver from running back, and he has caught 15 passes the last three games.

Clemson’s offense

The Tigers were one of the country’s most dynamic offenses for a six-game stretch — all victories — early September through October.

Clemson averaged better than 48 points a game during that run. That average has dropped to less than 27 points a game in the last five contests.

