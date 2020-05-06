 Dallas Salon Owner Jailed For Defying Virus Shutdown Order | KERA News

Dallas Salon Owner Jailed For Defying Virus Shutdown Order

  • Shelley Luther holds a citation while talking to a Dallas police officer.
    LM Otero / Associated Press

A hair salon owner in Texas was ordered to spend a week in jail after she continued to operate her business despite restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shelley Luther was booked in the Dallas County jail on Tuesday afternoon following a video hearing, during which she was found in contempt of court. The hearing occurred as Gov. Greg Abbott relaxed more restrictions statewide, allowing barbershops and hair salons to reopen Friday.

Last month, Luther was issued a citation for keeping open her Dallas salon despite state and local directives that kept nonessential businesses closed.

In Tuesday’s hearing, Luther said she kept the salon open because she needed the money.

“I couldn’t feed my family, and my stylists couldn’t feed their families,” Luther testified, saying she had applied for a federal loan but didn’t receive it until Sunday.

Dallas County Judge Eric Moye said during Tuesday’s hearing that he would consider levying a fine instead of jail time if Luther would apologize and not reopen until she was allowed to do so. Luther refused.

“Feeding my kids is not selfish,” she told Moye. “If you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision, but I am not going to shut the salon.”

Moye wrote in his judgment of contempt: “The defiance of the court’s order was open, flagrant and intentional.” He noted that despite being given the opportunity to apologize Luther has “expressed no contrition, remorse or regret” for her actions.

Dallas
Coronavirus & COVID-19

Related Content

Family Of Man Who Died Of COVID-19 Suing Dallas Meat Plant

By 18 hours ago
Blanca Parra Gonzalez says her longtime partner, Hugo Dominguez, worked at Quality Sausage Company in Dallas and died last weekend of COVID-19.
Stella M. Chavez / KERA News

The family of a man who died of COVID-19 has sued the West Dallas meat processing plant where he worked. The suit alleges Quality Sausage Company didn’t take the virus seriously or protect its workers. 

Dallas Launches Housing, Small Business Assistance Program

By May 4, 2020
Dallas City Hall
Shutterstock

Some in Dallas may qualify for financial aid to pay their rent or mortgage as the city launched its mortgage and rental assistance program Monday, as well as a fund to help small businesses. The city has set aside $6.1 million for rent and mortgage aid and $5 million for small businesses.

Parkland’s COVID-19 Unit Sees Encouraging Results For Patients On Ventilators

By Sujata Dand / KERA News May 4, 2020
The Tactical Care Unit prior to opening for COVID-19 patient care.
Courtesy of Parkland Hospital

In COVID-19 hotspots like Wuhan, China, or New York City, death rates for patients on ventilators have been as high as 90%, causing hospitals to develop new protocols and innovate on the fly. That's what happened at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, and so far 3 out of every 4 patients placed on a ventilator at Parkland are expected to recover. 