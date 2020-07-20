COVID-19 In DFW July 19-20: The End Of $600 Unemployment Benefits Will Hit Millions Of Households

Tens of millions of Americans who lost their jobs because of the pandemic are now in danger of having their incomes slashed for a second time.

Get the latest news from our COVID-19 Live Updates page.

Monday, July 20

Dallas County Reports Over 1,000 Cases For 18th Day

There are 1,026 new cases in the area, bringing the total to 42,292. One additional death was reported today of a man in his 80s who lived at a long-term care facility in Dallas. He had been critically ill at a local hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

Of the 526 total deaths reported to date, roughly a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins urged people to avoid certain businesses after 18 consecutive days of daily case numbers over 1,000:

“Today marks our 18th day in a row reporting over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases. Fortunately, we only had one death today although each life is precious. The most important thing for you to do right now is to stay home whenever possible and wear your mask when around people outside your home. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve. Specific things to avoid are in-restaurant dining, gyms and indoor workout facilities, and anywhere where everyone cannot wear their mask 100 percent of the time.”

82 New Cases In Collin County

Another 82 new cases in the area brings the total case count to 5,456. An 88-year-old McKinney man with underlying health conditions died July 16 at a local hospital, raising the total deaths to 65.

Tarrant County Reports 385 New Cases

There are 385 additional cases in the area, raising the total to 22,002. There have been 299 deaths and 10,644 people who have recovered from the virus in the area.

Denton County Reports 3 Deaths, 130 New Cases

An additional 130 cases in the area brings the total to 5,098. Three deaths have also been reported today:

A Lewisville man over 80.

A Frisco man in his 40s.

A Lewisville man over 80.

Federal Government To Resume Hearings For Asylum Seekers

The federal government has announced plans to resume hearing cases for asylum seekers currently in the Migrant Protection Protocols — better known as the "remain in Mexico" program.

The Texas Tribune reports these immigration hearings were postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

For Texas judges to begin hearing cases again, the state has to reach a stage three designation as established by the Governor's reopening plan.

Before cases can be heard again, the Department of Homeland Security requires the state department and Centers for Disease Control to lower their global health advisories to Level 2.

It also requires Mexican states along the border to achieve "yellow" status, allowing businesses to reopen.

At Fort Worth Federal Prison, A 2nd Woman Dies

A second woman has died from COVID-19 at the federal prison in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports 69-year-old Sandra Kincaid tested positive earlier this month. She died Wednesday, a day after being put on a ventilator.

Kincaid was serving a 40-year sentence at Federal Medical Center for conspiracy to sell drugs and money laundering.

Like most inmates at FMC, she had underlying health conditions.

As of yesterday, 200 women have tested positive for the virus — an increase from three cases just three weeks ago.

The End Of $600 Unemployment Benefits Will Hit Millions Of Households And The Economy

Tens of millions of Americans who lost their jobs because of the pandemic are now in danger of having their incomes slashed for a second time. The supplemental unemployment benefits of $600 per week that Congress approved four months ago are set to expire in less than two weeks — threatening to hurt strapped households and the U.S. economy, as billions of dollars' worth in spending suddenly comes to a halt.

As Congress comes back into session this week, lawmakers will debate whether to extend the supplemental benefits, which have been a lifeline for more than 30 million people across the United States.

While ordinary unemployment benefits usually cover just a fraction of a worker's lost wages, the additional $600 per week from the federal government was designed to fully replace the average worker's missing paycheck.

— NPR

Sunday, July 19

Dallas County Reports 1,044 Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 1,044 positive cases. This brings the countywide total to 41,266.

Two additional deaths are also reported. They are:

A Irving man in his 50s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A Grand Prairie man in his 70s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Tarrant County Reports 422 New Cases

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 422 new positive cases. This brings the countywide total to 21,617.

Denton County Reports 81 New Cases

Denton County Public Health is reporting 81 new positive cases. This brings the county total to 4,968.

Collin County Reports 83 New Cases

Collin County is reporting 83 new cases. This brings the county total to 5,374.

Read More: A Timeline Of COVID-19's Spread In North Texas

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.